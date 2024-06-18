Meanjin

Meanjin Mondays Winter 2024 – July 1!

The Meanjin team

We all love being read to – especially in winter!

Join us for the third of our Meanjin Mondays Zoom sessions and let’s listen to three writers with new work in Meanjin 83.2 Winter 2024:

Put the kettle on, pour a lovely glass of red, or don the headphones for your homeward commute. See you there!

MEANJIN MONDAYS5:00-6:00pm AEST Monday 1 July

Book your spot here!

 

 

 

 