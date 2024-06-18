Meanjin Mondays Winter 2024 – July 1!

We all love being read to – especially in winter!
Join us for the third of our Meanjin Mondays Zoom sessions and let’s listen to three writers with new work in Meanjin 83.2 Winter 2024:
- Patrick Marlborough will read their essay ‘Death of a Sellsword, or Hunger is the Best Spice’
- Hollen Singleton will read their short story ‘The drop-out’
- Lesh Karan will read her poem ‘Home’s Duplex‘
Put the kettle on, pour a lovely glass of red, or don the headphones for your homeward commute. See you there!
…
MEANJIN MONDAYS5:00-6:00pm AEST Monday 1 July