Meanjin Mondays 18/03/2024 – Zoom Recording

We all love being read to—and the second of our Meanjin Mondays didn’t disappoint! On Monday evening 18 March, we listened to three writers with new work in Meanjin 83.1 Autumn 2024:

Traudl Tan & Kwini Elder Ambrose Mungala Chalarimeri read their poem ‘Oomarri—coming home‘

& read their poem ‘Oomarri—coming home‘ Michelle See-Tho read her essay ‘Get back in the kitchen‘

read her essay ‘Get back in the kitchen‘ Elizabeth Smyth read her short story ‘Alone together‘

Recorded straight from Zoom, watch the recording here.

