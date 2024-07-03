Meanjin Mondays 01/07/2024 – Zoom recording

We all love being read to—and the third of our Meanjin Mondays didn’t disappoint! On Monday evening 1 July, we listened to three writers with new work in Meanjin 83.2 Winter 2024:

Patrick Marlborough read their scathing and hilarious essay 'Death of a Sellsword, or Hunger is the Best Spice'

Lesh Karan read her poem 'Home's Duplex', inspired by the part-ghazal, part-blues 'duplex' form invented by American poet Jericho Brown.

Hollen Singleton read their short story 'The drop-out', the first chapter from their recently completed novel manuscript.

Recorded straight from Zoom, watch the recording here.

