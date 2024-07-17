‘Lyric Deconstruction’ / ‘Annotated Lyric Sheet’

OBSCURE ORCHESTRA:

Matt: I liked the idea of subverting the ‘Live, laugh, love’ phrase, something that’s become a cultural shorthand for a kind of wealthy ‘speak to the manager’ entitlement, which I’ve witnessed used to blame, vilify, police and incarcerate ‘suspicious’ people of colour.

Matt: I wanted to write a song that critiqued the primacy of white middle-upper comfort at the expense and indifference of wider community equity (i.e. ‘my convenience’ over BIPOC, disabled and queer community equity). We’ve seen this weaponisation of wealthy white suspicion and ‘concern’ play out in the tragedies that brought the Black Lives Matter movement, and play a part in the ongoing incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, locking up kids as young as 10. I wanted to create a song delving into systemic inequities that create those power imbalances, but make it subversively catchy, like a trojan horse. And that’s how ‘Live, laugh, decolonise’ became the hook and glue of the track.

BADASSMUTHA:

How do we live in survival

How do we love when all the time goes

Alinta: When Matt reached out about featuring on this track, I was sitting in a place of rest and respite as a Blak creative and mother. I had been asking myself, ‘How do we live in survival?’ Which led to, ‘Does love live there?’ ‘Does creativity live there?’ And ‘Is it actually considered living?’ I think in this verse I wanted to encompass an aspect of my surrendering to rest. Through working with collectives and humans (like Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra) who align in decolonial practices and cultivating safe and inclusive environments, we are still navigating colonial structures and patriarchal systems in everyday living.

Dipping into the you, us, multiverse

My heart heals and I’m just trying to feel first

And it’s funny when the times align

Shit gets crazy but I know I’m fine

Mystical like Wakanda, wait

‘Cause if we had it that way

You know we could be great

Alinta: The reference I made about Wakanda (though fictional) comes from the idea that Wakanda is a self-determined country that was never colonised and therefore grew and developed organically and true to them as a people… I also mention the multiverse. My thoughts are that in other universes this is a true reality. That so-called Australia and other countries invaded by westerners are all self-determined.

Life be like honey

Raw, it’s real, it’s sweet, evolving

And if love ain’t the medicine, I’ll fucking starve

System chew you, spit you out and make you hard

Baby girl beside me, and I wanna teach her rest

We can’t continue in colonial stress

And I am being and doing all that I can

Alinta: For me, our energy is currency that needs protection to ensure longevity as creatives and humans. Our rest is resistance. And this is crucial knowledge that we need to be passing down to the next generation. A Blak woman listening to her body and taking care of herself is POWER! In the words of Hot Brown Honey—’Joyous rage centre stage’.

OBSCURE ORCHESTRA:

Matt: This song also serves as an acknowledgement of colonial complicity by non-Indigenous people of colour and a commitment to reverse it—being a song created by Taiwanese, Iranian, Nigerian and Sri Lankan diaspora, alongside First Nations artists. There’s no way around the fact that we benefit from colonisation as immigrants to this place, and for me, the way through it is to acknowledge it, know it, and act on it with what ability I have.

Matt: The repurposing of ‘live laugh love’ to ‘…decolonise’ is also, vitally, a declaration for diverse people of colour to pursue happiness and joyful solidarity, in the face of and despite systemic racial oppression and pressure to assimilate. It takes on new meaning as this celebration of solidarity among minorities with shared experiences of marginalisation and disempowerment, supporting each other and creating community to empower ourselves.

CHELSEA WATEGO:

Our power is found within; it is embodied and it is enacted everyday.

It is in knowing one’s own power, even—and especially—

in those most violent encounters that we are able to remember

how powerful we really are.

Chelsea: I find the claims of decolonisation in a settler colonial state laughable. They invoke for me the same cynicism that is implied when we say ‘Another day in the colony’. I decided to lend my words from this book as I wanted to give voice to our power as a people, even in the hopelessness of it all. Our power our as people is not something that is to be ‘discovered’, but it must be remembered. In knowing the truth of who we are, we can see through the settlers’ lies—from terra nullius to protection, to reconciliation and decolonisation.

NIMA DOOSTKHAH:

Tell Keith we’re bringing urban back

Chuck a couple laps with the Persian cat

Follow rainbow tracks where the serpent’s at

You know the mood’s right, when we in the move tight

Nima: Having grown up in North Queensland and being a part of the local community, it’s naïve to pretend racism and colonial culture did not fundamentally affect my view and opinions of the society. My name is Nima, I am a Persian Australian.

Get used to bright lights, being around mics

Hitting the town charged, ain’t looking for no fights

Sights on the prize, I’ll be looking to book flights

Come get your hooks sang, watch how we do thangs

Nima: My verse is purely about the concept of decolonisation. It’s my way of saying to new arrivals to Australia that we are blessed but it’s not time to just sit idle.

Cane Cutter Clan from Cranbrook to Cairns

Carving up critics who can’t understand

How we use slang, this ain’t a new thing

Pemulwuy was right, so fuck the new king

Nima: This is in direct response and reference to the lack of any treaty and the concept of the society still battling neo-colonialism.

Brown nosing blokes getting down on one knee

To kiss the new ring



Nima: This is about how our politicians and policy makers wish to view the nature of our society. From a purely old-world Eurocentric hegemonic grasp of Australian culture.

We in same court, facing the same charge

that’s the same crown, and that’s the same judge

Same DPP trying to blame us

Nima: This is my way of pointing to the intergenerational trauma and distress that people I love and respect have to suffer through in silence. It’s my way of saying no to jails, no to police, no to systematic racism. Ohhh and the Keith Urban line is cos Keith’s a legend and he married Nicole who was in my favourite BMX move of all time. P.S. The impact of Obscure Orchestra on my life has been profound and I am blessed to have such a wonderful opportunity to work with and befriend some of the most beautiful, talented, extraordinary artists. When I first met Matt (as castmates on La Boite Theatre’s The Neighbourhood) I was awe-inspired by his work and his generosity. Now I am more inspired by the way Matt has been working to provide platforms and space for the most inclusive and diverse cohort of artists I have ever known. The music is awesome, the message is one that resonates with human nature. Freedom to create and create unique artworks freely. This is the decolonisation of art and is free from all labels and forms of classification. This is laughter and joy.

OBSCURE ORCHESTRA:

Live, laugh, decolonise (Fuck your imperial shit)

Live, laugh, decolonise (Resistance can be joyful)

Live, laugh, decolonise (Fuck your imperial shit)

Live, laugh, decolonise (Resistance can be joyful)

Matt: The lines ‘Fuck your imperial shit, resistance can be joyful’ was my final addition to the song. It’s a declaration that the work of anti-racism and decolonising doesn’t simply equate to non-white people excavating trauma in this self-punishing way and taking on sole responsibility. Anti-racism can, and for me, should be a celebration of solidarity, survival, and kinship among intersectional communities of colour, marginalities and allies.

CHELSEA WATEGO:

‘Still here’ is a short-form way of saying sovereignty never ceded. This phrase finds itself on Black bodies, on belt buckles and tshirts, etched on tourist signs and Facebook memes, song titles and protest banners from cities to shorelines. It is a refusal to subscribe to the myth of our demise. But ‘still here’ is not an appeal to be seen; it represents a victory lap for Blackfullas, a fierce reminder to the colonisers that they didn’t succeed: never have and never will.

Chelsea: I love how ‘still here’ triggers settlers and affirms Blackfullas—something which I witnessed when we first performed it live together. ‘Still here’ isn’t a ‘decolonising’ stance. It is fiercely anti-colonial, simply in asserting our continued existence. I remember once reading an academic paper on decolonising approaches in Indigenous health and all the authors were settlers—it was hilarious! And look things are fucked but if I cannot find justice, I will insist on finding joy in the fuckery of it all. Let me laugh at least!

RIVERMOUTH:

We should be tearing down walls

But they tricked us into laying bricks

Candle flame illumination need thicker wicks

Sing of solidarity and talk politics,

but you’re only at the rallies for the likes and the clicks

Jonathan: As a non-Indigenous, Australian-born person of colour, I’m mindful of how easily new migrants (and their descendants) can be co-opted into settler-colonialism. We’re offered an assimilationist, counter-revolutionary form of multiculturalism that rewards us for performatively celebrating superficial aspects of ‘diverse’ identities, as long as we don’t challenge the foundational racism of the Australian nation-state itself.

Do you want a revolution or just publicity

Is apathy just a weaker flavour of complicity

Make love, make art, make joyful jam sessions

but you’re never actively resisting systems of oppression

Jonathan: Sometimes we absolve ourselves too quickly—self-identifying as only being oppressed by imperialism/racism, without meaningfully standing against the racist dispossession of First Nations peoples that we also benefit from.

brown foot soldiers of a white invasion

conscripted into roles we don’t fully understand

brightly coloured wrapping paper for colonisation

decorative diversity painted onto stolen land

Jonathan: So this verse is a call to arms, and a warning against allowing our ‘decorative diversity’ to be misused as ‘brightly coloured wrapping paper’ for state violence and land theft. It’s a challenge to those who employ the language of decolonisation and anti-racism when it’s easy and fashionable, without actually acting on it.

prison guard or prisoner, the migrant’s false dilemma

assimilate into oppressor? nah we’re standing together

They’re not gonna fund us to fight for liberation

Lighting candles at vigils, we should be lighting up police stations

Jonathan: These lines remind listeners that the choice Australia presents us with—to support and enable colonisation, or be crushed by it—is a false dichotomy. We won’t receive any government grants or corporate sponsorship to dismantle settler-colonial racism. But we do still have the option to foster intersectional solidarities and embrace non-reformist strategies of resistance that really can tear down walls.

OBSCURE ORCHESTRA:

Live, laugh decolonise (f your imperial ish)

Live, laugh decolonise (Resistance can be joyful)

Saro (chorus lead vocals): I love that LLD is a play on the trope Live Laugh Love SO much. It’s like, as simple as it is to ‘live laugh and love and chuck it on every basic tea towel lol, it should be just as simple to live laugh decolonise. For me it took some time to really understand what that meant—to decolonise. As I move through life and learn more perspectives, for me it’s really about questioning the standards and the focus we apply to everything and moving away from making the standard and bar for every aspect of society white, Eurocentric, cis, able-bodied and heterosexual. It’s not a threat; it’s a prompt to stop using those identities as the default setting and standard for comparison that makes any and everything that’s not that ‘diverse’.

Live, laugh decolonise (f your imperial ish)

Live, laugh decolonise (Resistance can be joyful)

Saro: Making music with the orchestra in short is a dream come true. I love making music and writing with Matt so much, it’s a wonderfully different process from what I do elsewhere and it makes me a better musician. I love working with so many different musicians/artists and creators. Making stuff and performing with Obscure Orchestra is wonderfully difficult to articulate… because it’s just. So. Incredibly. MAGICAL.

[Music ends]

Matt: Supporting the lyrics is the music, which on the surface are these sparkly jaunty treehouse instrumentals that belies the weighty themes of the song. For me that incongruity winks to the whimsical uninhibited carefree-ness that BIPOC should be able to live freely with, if they weren’t burdened with racist colonial bullshit. The expected externally-designated narrative for people experiencing adversity or systemic oppression is that they’re in a perpetual state of pain and victimhood, but people aren’t defined by their worst moment or experiences; they can be joyful, cheeky, mischievous and playful, and don’t need ‘who they are’ externally defined and totalised. You see that juxtaposition at rallies and protests, where people come together to fight against injustices and inequities—these weighty, grave things. But what’s also happening is like-minded people, family and new friends coming together in solidarity, galvanised by compassion and unified in community to assert right to peaceful civil disobedience—cheerful productive mischief in the form of signmaking, badge pressing, sharing resources and food, caring for each other, and sharing voice.

Words by Chelsea Watego, Alinta McGrady, Nima Doostkah, Jonathan Sriranganathan and Matt Hsu

Music by Matt Hsu

IMAGE Clockwise from left: Nima Doostkah, Urusaro Rwagaju (Saro Roro), Chelsea Watego, Jonathan Sriranganathan (Rivermouth), Matt Hsu, and Alinta McGrady (BADASSMUTHA)

Photo by Freya Wright-Brough.

