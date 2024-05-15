Lineages and Legacies

Reviewed: Amma, Saraid de Silva, Moa Press

Sri Lankan Pākehā writer Saraid de Silva’s highly vaunted debut novel Amma is the latest in a rich and storied tradition of multigenerational epics that explore the dislocation and possibilities of being transplanted from the birthplace of your forebears, Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko, Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing and Hala Alyan’s Salt Houses among them. In Amma, we journey from Singapore to Sri Lanka to Aotearoa to England, following three generations of South Asian women: Josephina, Sithara and Annie.

It’s Annie, our introduction to the Fernando women, who sets the stage for the novel’s explorations of lineage, intergenerational trauma and displacement. Growing up in Hamilton in Aotearoa/New Zealand in the 2000s, she’s a stunt performer who runs a queer-focused self-defence class. When Amma opens in the book’s present-day—2018—Annie is in London to meet her estranged uncle, Suri, for the first time. One of the book’s core mysteries lies in why exactly Suri is estranged from Annie’s mother Sithara and her grandmother Josephina, which we don’t discover until much later in the novel.

The novel oscillates between the perspectives of these three women as we discover key moments in their lives that shaped them and those around them. Born in 1941 as Japanese occupation forces are invading Singapore, Josephina has always known her mother doesn’t like her, cultivating a deep and loving relationship with her Pāṭṭi (‘grandmother’ in Tamil) to make up for this lack. Annie, Josephina’s granddaughter, grows up with much of the same affinity for her own ‘Gran’, as she struggles to reconcile her mother Sithara’s relationship with her abusive white father. Sithara, almost an intermediary in many ways between Josephina and Annie, is the viewpoint that’s most absent in the novel.

For a novel that’s named after the word for ‘mother’ in several South Asian languages, Amma is far more interested in the relationship between women and their grandmothers—a maternal relationship that’s less fraught compared to the relationship between that of a mother and daughter. Josephina’s Pāṭṭi and, in many ways, Josephina herself, are redeemed by the deep relationships they have with their granddaughters, a closeness they were unable to foster with their own daughters for all the reasons mother and daughters often have difficult relationships: mismatched expectations, an intimacy borne out of kinship rather than understanding, unresolved trauma. Sithara lies at the peripheries of both Annie’s and Josephina’s lives, very much central to their experiences yet simultaneously at a remove .

As Amma progresses, Annie’s viewpoint catapults back and forth in time as she resurrects her past to make sense of her inheritances of loss, culture and queerness, but Josephina’s and Sithara’s stories unfold in a strict linear fashion. Even though Annie can’t alter what’s happened to any of them, she may be the one best placed to break the cycle of violence, to pierce the culture of secrecy that’s pervaded through generations. The slow, gradual accretion of detail as we piece together each character’s lives in their most private and personal moments of triumph and despair—unbeknownst to one another in many cases—is incredibly effective as de Silva plays with unknowabilities. Perspectives often end in cliffhangers as they move between time periods and places, lending the novel a propulsive feel.

De Silva is clear-eyed about the violence visited upon these three generations of women— physical, sexual, psychic—but also the violence they in turn enact upon others. Good looks are a double-edged sword: a form of social currency and an inextricable source of danger to the women, and which mean vastly different things contingent on the time periods in which they’re born. Each timeline is distinctive for its own retrograde brand of bigotry and injustice: in the early 1940s, Josephina is visited by potential suitors from as young as seven, while none of Sithara’s classmates want to sit next to her because of her brown skin in the mid-1980s. Later, Annie and her girlfriend Nia are chased home by a bunch of homophobic thugs.

But there’s also plenty of joy in Amma. One of the book’s greatest achievements lies in how vividly it sketches the everyday. Food is described most evocatively, whether it’s the ‘thin strips of chilli and onion nestled under folds of golden egg’ that Josephina’s father enjoys or the ‘perfectly charred sausage, thin white bread sticking to the roof of her mouth’ that Annie loves at a sausage sizzle.

Apart from culinary evocations, De Silva’s writing is visceral in its conjuring of grief, which is ‘like hitting water belly first’. Loneliness is likened to when ‘the days became concave, moving too fast’ and repression is described as ‘long lines of Wite-Out over the pages of her memory’. At times, the writing tends to be overwrought, but these instances are few and far between.

For all its strengths, Amma‘s ending is too pat. Seemingly irreconcilable differences built over the course of the novel are smoothed over, while unvoiced sentiments find their expression in tight, wordless embraces and death offers an unearned clarity. After chronicling their lives disparately in such a compelling manner, the pace sags—de Silva almost doesn’t know what to do with the three women in the same room at the same time. Yet this could be the foible of a debut novelist: ultimately Amma is a beautiful ode to flawed, ferocious, fierce women—women inextricably linked to one another, trying their best in the murky depths of whatever life throws at them.

…

Sonia Nair is a writer and critic whose food writing and literary criticism have been published byTime Out Melbourne, Good Food, Kill Your Darlings and The Big Issue, among others. She has chaired conversations and interviews at the Wheeler Centre, the Melbourne Writers Festival and Footscray Community Arts Centre.