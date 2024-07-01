Limits to Mythologies

Reviewed: The End of the Morning, Charmian Clift, NewSouth

The End of the Morning is the final and unfinished autobiographical novel by Charmain Clift, Australian writer and journalist whose literary life in Hydra was romanticised during the 60s. The book is published here for the first time, alongside an afterword by Nadia Wheatley, Clift’s biographer and editor of the book, plus a new selection of Clift’s weekly newspaper columns. According to Wheatley, the novel is what Clift regarded as her most significant work. Although she did not live to complete it, the manuscript has been revised and is presented as a novella.

Set during the Great Depression, the novella introduces us to Cressida Morley, who lives with her family in a beachside cottage in a fictionalised town based on Kiama—Clift’s hometown—in New South Wales. Cress describes the family as ‘an arrogant lot’, separating themselves from the rest of the town, saying their sense of superiority comes from their father; according to Cress, her and her siblings ‘did not know [they] were poor’.

Internally, their family dynamic is rife with competition and hierarchies. While Cress idealises and fears her father, speaking of him as heroic and powerful, their mother is depicted as small, dark and cunning. Cress says her father, ‘was godlike in the number of things he could do better than anyone’, and that she ‘never doubted, [he] was the most remarkable man on the earth’. But while the children love their mother, Cress doubts any of them have ever could truly love their father. She reveals she passionately loves an old sepia photograph of him because she imagines this version of her father would never be unkind or unfair to her, saying that he ‘was intolerant of anything less than physical perfection and intellectual excellence. He believed that fair people were naturally superior to dark ones’.

This is a sentiment Cress seems to carry, as the descriptors she uses for her mother all point to her mixed Jewish heritage. She describes the dark indentations on her mother’s cheekbones, as ‘like bruises or the stains of tears’. A trait her and her brother Ben have inherited, their features ‘bruised’ like their mother’s.

Next to Cress and Ben, their sister Cordelia—who takes after their father—is sophisticated, beautiful and refined. Their parents’ attention is so focused on her that even when she moves out the family home continues to revolve around her.

But on Cress realising her parents don’t value her intelligence as much as they do her sister’s beauty, the novella ends abruptly. The writing is beautiful: Clift presents details of the family’s home life though anecdotal lists that sparkle with nostalgia, but the story reads as an introduction only, a beginning of a journey for Cress, and a beginning of a novel. There is an unease while reading, knowing that Cress’ trajectory was cut short by Clift’s death.

In the afterword, Wheatley traces Clift’s sacrifices for the sake of her husband’s, the novelist George Johnston, career. Even though Clift often gave input on Johnston’s work, only he was celebrated for his critically acclaimed novel, My Brother Jack (1964). Wheatley illustrates how Clift had repeatedly put The End of the Morning aside to write her weekly newspaper columns, which kept the family afloat. On 8 July 1969, Clift took a fatal dose of sleeping tablets just before Johnston’s next novel, Clean Straw for Nothing, was to be published. In the months before her death, Clift had scrambled to complete The End of the Morning in order to correct the erroneous record Johnston had published of her life, but never got past these first 20,000 words.

The now-published book ends with a selection of Clift’s columns, which were featured on the women’s pages of the Sydney Morning Herald and the Melbourne Herald. In these pieces, Clift was commissioned to write ‘from a woman’s point of view’, but her subjects are far-reaching, her style personal and conversational. Reading these closing essays positioned after the afterword, it is hard to see beyond their function of supporting the family. The structure of the book seems only to highlight Clift’s unrealised literary potential which makes for frustrating reading. Clift’s career was cut short by her death, but this book traces the relentless patterns of gender inequality she struggled against.

…

Ella Mittas is a writer and chef living and working in Naarm.