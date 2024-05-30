Labyrinthine likenesses

Reviewed: Ghost Cities, Siang Lu, UQP

From the first page, Ghost Cities is a novel built on shifting ground. The portentous introduction of Imperial heir Lu Huang Du as a youth who knows himself to be ‘Exceptional’ is immediately undercut by the decidedly unexceptional image of him ‘gawping’ as his ‘purple-faced’ father chokes to death on a chicken bone. Five pages later, in the next chapter, we find ourselves riding the bus with luckless anti-hero Xiang Lu, who has just lost his job as a translator at Sydney’s Chinese Consulate because it’s been discovered that he doesn’t actually speak Mandarin.

The narrative continues to alternate between a mythically opulent (if comically rendered) ancient China and modern-day Sydney in short chapters that cut between place and time in a matter of paragraphs, all of which adds to my growing bewilderment. How does the emperor’s story relate to Xiang Lu’s? Is it a coincidence that they share a family name? That Xiang Lu shares the author’s name? Just what is this book and how am I meant to read it?

As the novel progresses and Emperor Lu Huang Du makes increasingly extravagant demands of his subjects, Xiang becomes embroiled in film director Baby Bao’s maniacal plot to populate one of China’s uninhabited ‘ghost cities’ with ‘citizen-actors’. By the time the Emperor constructs a labyrinth of fairy-tale proportions beneath his palace and Xiang arrives in the fictional city of Port Man Tou, however, the uncanny sense of familiarity arising from an almost uncomfortable density of not-quite-intertextual references ranging from Borges to Bruce Lee, combined with the frequency with which both characters and author indulge in wordplay, convinces me that Ghost Cities is, in fact, a carefully orchestrated work of metafiction.

Like Lu’s debut novel The Whitewash, Ghost Cities draws on his experience writing for film and television. But where The Whitewash is driven by the desire to lampoon the racism and hypocrisy of the western film industry, Ghost Cities is a joyfully unhinged experiment in Derridean free play. As a ‘film set within a city within a film set’, Port Man Tou (surely a spin on ‘portmanteau’) is an exemplary simulacrum of a Chinese megacity. On arrival, Xiang marvels at ‘the towering high-rises. The cars honking. Traffic crawling. The streets surging with people talking on mobile phones, buying snacks from kerbside vendors, jaywalking’. ‘This place is real,’ he concludes. Yet rather than usurping reality after the manner of Baudrillard’s Disneyland, however, Lu’s simulacra harness what Deleuze refers to as the simulacrum’s ‘positive power’ to bring down the hierarchy which privileges original over copy, verisimilitude over artifice. The high artifice of the imperial storyline, for example, affords Lu opportunities for the kind of humour that would run aground in a more naturalistic tale of ancient China. And it is Lu’s humour that tempers the solemnity with which I come to reading, allowing me to enjoy the story for what it is: a quest, a lark, and an extended love letter to all the art Lu has ever loved.

As a whole, Ghost Cities troubles the distinction between originality and imitation in the regularity with which it borrows from Labyrinths, The Count of Monte Cristo, 1984 and The Truman Show (to name a few of the texts which came to mind at the time of reading) at the same time as it manages to be so completely different from anything else I’ve read. Its grinning, somewhat maniacal nodding to canonised literature and popular film alike honours shufa, or Chinese calligraphy, by practising what Hannah Wu describes in her 2021 essay ‘Replica’ as a ‘duplication [that] allows a work’s form to continuously metamorphose over time through usage’. The breadth of Lu’s source material—literary references, but also ancient Chinese history, art history, as well as his own family history—makes Ghost Cities something of a Frankenstein’s monster. And yet, as interpreter and love interest Yuan says to Xiang during an impromptu lecture on shufa, ‘art is not stagnant, but over time it accumulates a greater weight. It lives’. In the same way, Ghost Cities is a mosaic of art and history capable of telling its own story.

