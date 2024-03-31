Join us! Sydney launch at Gleebooks, Wed 24 April

SYDNEY

6:30pm Wednesday 24 April

At Gleebooks, 49 Glebe Point Rd

Tickets via Gleebooks

Join Meanjin Editor Esther Anatolitis in conversation with Na’ama Carlin, Katie Shammas and Ianto Ware and let’s discuss the complexities of writing memoir in a time of trauma, war and genocide.

Dr Na’ama Carlin is a sociologist living on unceded Bidjigal land, with her partner and bub. She is a founding Advisory Committee member of the Jewish Council of Australia. Her piece ‘There is no beginning’ is one of the State of the Nation essays in the latest Meanjin.

Katie Shammas is from the Galilee, Palestine living on the lands of the Darug people in north-west Sydney. She has been published in POVO (Sweatshop 2024), Kindling and Sage, and Redroom Poetry. Her latest for Meanjin is a work of short fiction titled ‘She is the village’.

Ianto Ware is an author, former zine publisher, and researcher specialising in cultural policy. He is currently completing his third book, tentatively titled Fathers, Sons, and Others. The latest Meanjin features his memoir piece ‘Writing, method, affect and adaptation: on writing a book about the death of my mother’.