Join us! Meanjin Literary Salon at Muse Canberra, Sunday 4 August

How do you Indigenise, edit and design a journal like Meanjin?

For one last beautiful Meanjin afternoon at our beloved Muse, join Editor Esther Anatolitis and Samantha Faulkner in conversation, and let’s look back on the last year or two at Australia’s journal of record.

What does ‘First Nations first’ mean for Meanjin? How can design best dignify the work of our writers? What does it mean to champion our most critical voices at this time?

As an extra treat, Rohan Buettel will read his poem ‘Songbirds’, published in the latest Meanjin.

Read more on Muse’s website here.

…