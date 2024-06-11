Join us! Laneway launch at Readings Carlton, Thursday 20 June

Join us at 6:30pm on Thursday 20 June for the launch of Meanjin 83.2 Winter 2024!

Rug up, readers! Meanjin launches start manifesto-style in the Readings laneway. Wear your favourite coat and prepare to be moved—

· Michelle Sowey will read from her essay ‘Renewing democracy with collaborative reasoning’

· Yves Rees will read from their essay ‘There’s something about Heide’ on what’s starting to look like the ‘Heide industrial complex’

· Thuy On will read her poem ‘Tulip’

· Micaela Sahhar will read from her memoir ‘We, small heroes’.

This season Meanjin writers challenge us to activate—as readers and critical thinkers, as tourists and explorers, as vigilantes and citizens. Pack us into your bag and let’s go.

Free, but bookings are essential.

Read more and book here.

