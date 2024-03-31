Join us! Canberra launch at Muse, Sun 7 April

CANBERRA

3:00pm Sunday 7 April

At Muse: Ground Floor, East Hotel, 69 Canberra Ave

Tickets via Muse

Poetry is where Meanjin began, and Autumn 2024 is Meanjin’s first with new Poetry Editor Jeanine Leane—be sure to include this issue in your collection. Join Editor Esther Anatolitis in conversation Jeanine and poet Paul Magee, who will start us off by reading his poem ‘Dreaming in Bourke’.

Let’s spend a leisurely Sunday afternoon talking poetry!

Jeanine Leane is an award-winning Wiradjuri writer, poet and academic who lives between Kamberi and Naarm. Her latest book of poetry, Gawimarra: Gathering, has just been published by UQP. Meanjin 83.1 Autumn 2024 is Jeanine’s first edition as Poetry Editor.

Paul Magee is Professor of Poetry at the University of Canberra, where he directs the Centre for Creative and Cultural Research. His third book of poetry, The Arranging of Skin, is forthcoming from Puncher and Wattmann in 2024.