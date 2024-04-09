Instead, Gather

Poetry, like the archive, is past but never truly passes. While reading Wiradjuri poet Jeanine Leane’s gawimarra: gathering, stories and memories become part of an interconnected land-space, where past and future mingle with the present. They are a ‘timeless’ or ‘all-time’ presences, and I feel their embodiment through Leane’s poetic yarns.

Following her award-winning debut, Dark Secrets After Dreaming: A.D. 1887-1961 (Presspress, 2010), and Walking Back Over (Cordite Books, 2018), gawimarra is Leane’s third full-length poetry collection. Divided into three sections—‘gawimarra gathering’, ‘Nation’, and ‘ngulagambilanha returning’—this book gathers moments of embodied meditations where experience transforms into body and body into poetry. Presence is both visually and thematically prominent in this new collection.

In ‘Archive of Self’, one of the ‘shorter’ poems, Leane writes: When I want to remember

something beautiful

I don’t take a picture

I close my eyes

snap its image in my brain

felt it in my heart

use my body as a lens

to look back through

the archive of myself.

Refusing the means of replication which constitutes spatiotemporal separation and productive exploitation, Leane’s ‘archive of [my]self’ makes being here doubly present. Leane generously extends her body towards readers, inviting us to experience our own presence on this Land, the interconnectedness between ‘I’ and everything else that is not ’I’. This presence exceeds the category of time; the self is—like land, water, and air—Country, and Country is always. Under the omnipresent colonial gaze, Blak bodies are never truly ‘here’. But Leane insists on calls for herself and readers to gather here, in the now, towards a future-past. This assertion of embodiment as a sovereign presence, as well as Leane’s absolute refusal to be objectified and exploited by covert colonial invasion, can also be found in ‘longer’ poems such as ‘Forced into Images’, where the poet criticises ‘Blak bodies’ being used as ‘public consumption’ and ‘[f]ood for the white thought’. This is foreshadowed in ‘Historians’ where the poet expresses sadness and disgust by ‘white scientists’ ‘[who] dug up a lotta stuff … where we buried our ol’ people ’round the shores.’

Gathering requires being present. But why gather? Gathering counters exploitation. Grounded in Blak perspective and through gathering of stories, tributes, reflections, imageries, archives, and sounds, gawimarra passes on Indigenous knowledges, calls for action, calls for truth-telling, calls for care. The second section, ‘Nation’, begins with an untitled poem:

Before I write another poem

I’ll pause

and consider all the violence committed

by the paper it is written on.

Colonial power deploys storytelling as a technique to shape and thus justify the narrative and policies of invasion, genocide, incarceration, land dispossession, removal of children, and dehumanisation. Despite the resilience and strength of First Nations peoples, (the legacy of) these policies and narratives have continuously resulted in a negative impact on their social and emotional well-being. For Leane, then, one way to demolish and so heal from the atrocity of ongoing colonisation, is to debunk false narratives through retelling the story, through telling the story differently, through telling the stories that always have been and always will be.

This is established from the opening poem, ‘The Gatherers’, where Leane writes: ‘tread softly on Country they say – Balumbambal always watching – the ancient ones – dead but not gone – their blood flows through us – gathers us listen – the dead speak all the time’. Here, being present leads to active listening leads to caring and being cared for. Contrary to colonial understanding, Country and ‘the dead’ are active participants in the gathering alongside human agents. Through gathering, what Country and ‘the dead’ offer is collected, digested, and offered back to them. Similarly, Leane seems to suggest that non-Indigenous people can co-exist with First Nations peoples in this relationship because it is inherently equal, sustainable and respectful. Unlike colonial invasion and settlement, which has inequality baked into its core and then continues to generate and sustain that same inequality through the exploitation of others, gathering offers a possibility to truly be-with. Leane urges us to imagine ourselves as within the ‘urban forest’:

growing strong without notice

weathering each season

sheltering strangers shading stress

anchored deep reaching high

standing still always moving.

Apart from the spirits and Country, Leane also gathers with kin and ancestors inside the book-space of gawimarra. The interpretations of Wiradjuri words are shared with Leane by Aunty Elaine Lomas in some poems. In ‘Nginhaguliya Ngiyang – These Words’, for example, Leane wants to ‘devour’ each word like ‘the sweetest thing’, to ‘feel like the child born to these words’. In ‘Yanhamambirra – Release’, Leane begins with ‘The space of my emptiness is a chasm so deep so wide/I’ll fall to endless nothing without your words to cross it’, and ends with this stanza:

Life sentence lifted my tongue can liberate my heart

With these words from you

I am Wiradjuri … Baladhu Wiradjuri

I am proud … Baladhu Dyiramadilinya

I am here … Baladhu Nginha

Then, on her 57th birthday, Leane receives a gift in the form of a Wiradjuri dictionary from her son. These Wiradjuri words were not but are now passed down to Leane. and in return, Leane offers poetry to Aunty Elaine Lomas, her son, Country, community. In this way, knowledge, care, and love are taken from and given back to the gatherers.

Words circle, circulate, bounce. gawimarra: gathering is an archive, or a re-archive, that tells stories of Country, that lives.

…

Luoyang Chen was born and raised in China and currently resides on Wongatha Country. Luoyang is the author of Flow (Red River, 2023). They are interested in the lyric “I”, 自然, “stasis in darkness”, language, positionality, and “O”. His poems are forthcoming or have appeared in journals and anthologies such as foam:e, Hello Kenau!, Overland, APA, Rabbit, Portside Review, The Suburban Review, Baby Teeth Journal, Resilience (Mascara Literary Review), Pulch Magazine, and more. They are very funny.