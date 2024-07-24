How Soon is Now?

Reviewed: Big Time, Jordan Prosser, UQP

In Big Time, the debut novel from screenwriter and director Jordan Prosser, so-called Australia has been split in two: the fascist and puritan Federal Republic of East Australia (FREA) and the capitalist Western Republic of Australia (WRA). This is a world where renegade chemists in the FREA’s far north Cooksland have created a drug called F that lets the user experience the next few minutes, hours, or weeks of the future, as determined by their body’s receptivity. Due to the FREA’s closed borders, F is rarely found beyond them, yet the wider world must still reckon with anomalies in time that F has potentially triggered: incredible coincidences that cannot be written off as merely that, but as possibly something more sinister and catastrophic.

The novel follows the exploits of FREA band, The Acceptables, whose ‘limpid indie nü-pop’ debut once dominated the three legal radio stations in their heavily censored state. Under lead singer and songwriter Ash’s F-fuelled direction, the lyrics on their unreleased sophomore album have become political, which risks a Department of Internal Decency raid due to the violently enforced Cultural Purification Act. The band’s label, Labyrinth Records (whose parent company operates out of WRA, where FREA-redacted music is repackaged and sold), have granted the Acceptables complete creative freedom, a move which indemnifies Labyrinth from any legal consequences. Labyrinth’s proprietary algorithm has predicted the new album, ‘regardless of what happened to the band members themselves’, would spell financial success for the company.

Meanwhile, the band’s other founding member, and the novel’s myopic main character, Julian, has just returned home from Columbia. On the return trip, Julian gets introduced to F and, due to ‘dumb luck and circumstance’, he can see much farther into the future than most others—which is eventually exploited. Julian is cynical of the new Acceptables; he does not believe that music has the capacity to direct political upheaval. The rest of the band, Xander and Tammy, along with their entourage, are kept in continuous supply of F by Oriana, Ash’s current and Julian’s ex-girlfriend, who observes and documents the accuracy rate of their predictive visions.

Invented drugs are a trope found in science fiction: soma from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, melange from Frank Herbert’s Dune, Dylar from Don Delillo’s White Noise, and more recently Elvia Wilk’s titular Oval. These drugs allow characters to experience something otherwise inaccessible, the consequences of which can then be explored through the narrative. Big Time asks: how do you face your future when you’ve already seen it play out? When you learn that you can’t seem to change it, do you stop trying?

Other elements of science fiction are found in Big Time: dialogue between expert and non-expert characters used to exposit scientific theory and extensive cataloguing. The new government departments mentioned throughout function as shorthand for worldbuilding: Department of Internal Borders and Migration, Department of Health and Productivity, Department of Families and Propaganda.

These catalogues are where Big Time often succeeds, building up enough of an outline for the reader to consider the details. The timeline, however, is unclear. The narrative world is set up as a future to our own, but without any clear sense of the year it is hard to consider when history diverged from real to invented. There is also a startling lack of Indigenous people, culture, and history within these catalogues, beyond a few passing mentions. Perhaps it has been buried by the FREA’s enforced white settler narrative, their policy that sees any undesirable sent to work camps in Broken Hill, and by the self-centredness of the main characters. While the reader hasn’t been given a blow-by-blow of the formation of the FREA, nor is one necessarily required, the absence of First Nations people raises questions.

While the novel reaches for something expansive and complex—think Thomas Pynchon or Karen Tei Yamashita—it doesn’t always have the lyricism. This may be why, when we move away from the band and onto subplots that feature chronophenomenologists, dark web cultists, actors-turned-activists, Soviet-era refugees, corporate strategists and Columbian detectives, the novel shines. A story that won Prosser the 2022 Peter Carey Short Story Award—about Eleuterio Cabrera, the man who discovers the Anomaly: a 1974 football game played out identically, same score, same penalties, same player movement, some 60 years later—is an early chapter in Big Time, and a standout.

As Wesley says of the FREA, ‘Whatever’s bad about it now was there before. It just became law of the land’. White supremacy is promoted, science isn’t trusted, women’s reproductive rights are controlled, history is re-written. Science fiction has the capacity to extrapolate, carefully considering the present moment, how history brought us here, and inflects that into the future. Not that it must be taken as simply a warning; it’s an investigation.

…

Emma Rayward is a current Doctor of Creative Arts candidate at the Writing Society and Research Centre of the University of Western Sydney. Her thesis project is interdisciplinary, sitting at the juncture of topology, science fiction and experimental writing practice. Key topological concepts include connectedness, continuousness and closeness, and she uses these to examine the relationships bodies have to themselves, to each other, and to the environments in which they live. Her published work all explore this theme in some way. She lives and writes on Gadigal land.