Floating fantasies and truths in tales

Reviewed: Naag Mountain, Manisha Anjali, Giramondo Publishing

We rarely turn to poetry to parse historical truths, preferring to dissect ‘non-fiction’ narratives about the past, only accepting truth in the form of inviolable fact. Manisha Anjali’s debut poetry collection, Naag Mountain, envisions dream and truth in tandem. Her work testifies to poetry’s power to resist propaganda—with lush and mythic imagery, she retells stories of forced removal and oppression in her community’s vocabulary.

Naag Mountain chronicles the voice of Anjali’s ancestors, who were forcibly removed from India to undertake indentured labour on sugar plantations in Fiji. Each poem is untitled, establishing an unending narrative where the speaker confronts the brutality of her family’s past—subject to the oppression of slavery—and hallucinates an imagination of a reconnected community. Deviating from the written record, Naag Mountain locates truth in myth, drawing from Hindu religious symbols such as the naag—a semidivine serpentine being—to recast colonial discourses about Hindustani slaves. Thesespiritual creatures become embodiments of Anjali’s Indo-Fijian community, as she writes: ‘The naag was exiled to the sleepy archipelago, where the living and the dead are entwined’. Here begins the collection’s unflagging infatuation with borderlands, conjuring a transitory space that encapsulates her community’s existence in the ‘in-between’.

Anjali pushes the envelope beyond this common depiction of an entrapped diaspora however. She projects the plight of her community onto natural symbols of constancy, looking to celestial objects that dot the sky and rivers that run below. Playing with paradox, she resists colonial conceptions of time, her poetry rife with images of fragmentation. Despite the labourers’ enforced distance from home, as they toil away in the Fijian long grasses, Anjali reimagines them in constant conversation with ‘their friends across the Tasman’ through the vehicle of dreams. This collective act of dreaming fuses their severed selves, a rebellious tonic against colonially-wrought displacement. Entwining the vessel of dreams with the theme of duality, in one poem Anjali cleaves dreams into two: ‘SIDE A’ and ‘SIDE B’. By applying system to phantasmagoria, it becomes an attentive listening as she slathers each section in an orchestral concert of visions and narratives. The result? She detects a wide range of songs embodying her community’s history. Her verse’s musical notes dance in my ears long after I thumb through the pages.

Exploring the amnesiac impacts of collective trauma, Anjali interrogates where memory is stored: not in minds, not in myth nor the written record, but in the landscape. She imbues the natural world with significance to reflect its constancy during her community’s uprooting, crafting it with more emotional attention than the English Romanticist—he who writes on nature with an individualistic mindset. ‘The naag disseminates a creation story that has been / fractured, manipulated and half-forgotten. The ocean remembers the original version of the story. The ocean / remembers every time it is touched’. Anjali’s prose-like syntax spills over when read as verse, imitating the disruption of lore that accompanies colonial interventions. By centring the solution to apocryphal history—the ocean—she emphasises its significance as the proprietor of truth.

Midway through the collection, the ocean coughs up a reel of film which sheds light on the oppression of indentured labour. But Anjali handles this ‘evidence’ with the caution of a detective inspecting a crime scene. ‘It is a film about forgetting,’ she writes, foregrounding the tendency of records and archives to conceal truths as they are penned, especially as they are steered and compiled by colonisers. Faced with this film, Anjali’s poems process this artefact with a magician’s artifice: she weaves folklore and fact to rive the reader themselves, their mind bounding between idyllic images of a ‘paper sun, milk and palash, half in sky, half in sea’ and statistics, reminding us that ‘Between 1879 and 1916, 61,000 Indian indentured workers, girmityas, were taken to Fiji’. This tonal tightrope walk culminates with a reveal: ‘The Colonial Sugar Refining Company is now known as CSR sugar’. Anjali deploys this semiotic magic trick to reiterate the intimacy between modern institutions and slavery.