Congrats Declan Fry: 2023 Hilary McPhee Award winner

Today Meanjin announces Declan Fry as the winner of the 2023 Hilary McPhee Award for his essay ‘911 Lonely: Call Me Call Me Call Me’ on the work of McKenzie Wark, published in Meanjin 82.4 Summer 2023.

‘I remember, once, in Sydney,’ says Declan,

alongside a few of our continent’s loveliest living poets, discovering I was capable of saying only three things: chills, chills, and literal chills.

I felt the same thing upon learning I had received the Hilary McPhee Award. I am deeply honoured.

I owe much of 911 Lonely: Call Me Call Me Call Me to a library in Southbank. Dear Southbank: there may never be another Żuławski. Another Szamanka, another Third Part of the Night. (Possession is on permanent loan, both at Southbank and Richmond’s Picture Search Video. I suspect Sam Neill’s involvement.) Because of you we still watch Phillip Noyce’s Backroads. Because of you my life changed seeing Céline Sciamma’s Water Lilies. Mao Mao’s Here, Then. Hadžihalilović’s Innocence. Your collections are important. In the words of Cui Jian: 你还是你. You are still you. In the words of McKenzie Wark: we are all Mu, and we are all on your team. In the words of Trent Reznor: you and me, we’re in this together now.

Because we are hurting. The thing about Trent’s song is that, in devastation—everyone I know goes away, in the end—hope remains. Something is affirmed: everyone we know, everyone we love, one day, will disappear.

So treat each other kindly, while you can. Treat each other well.

Let’s free Palestine.

Declan Fry is a writer based in Narrm/Melbourne. His work has appeared in Woven (Magabala), Another Australia (Sweatshop, Affirm Press), Griffith Review, The Cambridge Companion to the Australian Novel, and elsewhere. He is working on his first novel.

Presented annually since 2016, the Hilary McPhee Award recognises brave essay writing that makes a fearless contribution to the national debate. Eligible essays are drawn from those published in Meanjin each calendar year.

This year’s Hilary McPhee Award is valued at $5,000.

The Award is drawn from a perpetual fund donated by Peter McPhee AM FASSA FAHA­—Professor Emeritus of the University of Melbourne, inaugural Provost, and winner of the Centenary Medal for services to education—and is named in honour of his sister. Hilary McPhee AO is a writer and editor, founding director of McPhee Gribble Publishers, former Chair of the Australia Council, inaugural Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Melbourne, and a former Guest Editor of Meanjin.

‘This adventurous work is a worthy winner of the Hilary McPhee Award,’ said Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin. ‘I found Declan’s essay thoroughly exhilarating. It’s scholarly, rigorous and utterly delicious. I deeply admire the ways he twists and pulls the essay form—way beyond its limits, and then all the way back—in ways that honour his chosen subject magnificently. Enormous thanks to Hilary, to Peter for this invaluable fund, and to the University of Melbourne as its custodians.’

@_DeclanFry in @Meanjin on LOVE AND MONEY, SEX AND DEATH, drawing connections to things I completely forgot I wrote in former life, another hemisphere, a past century. Thank you.

tweeted McKenzie Wark in response to the publication of Declan’s essay, and

Been a New Yorker for 23 years, but I’m still an Australian writer, so warms my heart to read a thoughtful review of my work in @Meanjin. It was the 1st place I published anything more than journalism.

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and continuously online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms.