Come and Go

Reviewed: The White Cockatoo Flowers, Ouyang Yu, Transit Lounge

A less-commonly discussed aspect of the process of immigration and assimilation is the fact it makes you feel like a massive loser. In Ouyang Yu’s The White Cockatoo Flowers—his first collection of stories in English—this feeling is explicated with blunt vulnerability and comic aplomb. His glum protagonists largely consist of Chinese immigrants living in Melbourne who make a miserly living off fiction and poetry. They endure a relentless series of tiny humiliations due to mystifying language gaps, racial discrimination, and the futile desire to separate themselves from other Chinese people, who they’ve either left behind or are struggling alongside. These embarrassments are fleshy, sometimes scatological: in two separate stories, the protagonists try in vain to have a satisfying restaurant meal, which either results in explosive diarrhoea or ‘a solitary hour of furious sweating’. Ouyang’s authorial voice is self-deprecating, yet finds arch humour in this mundane suffering.

The experience of reading The White Cockatoo Flowers can feel monotonous: these narrators rarely vary in personality, and mostly follow the same arc of dejected grasping, stuck in cycles of artistic and social failure. In the story ‘Present Tense’, there’s a meta-acknowledgement of this: ‘Tomorrow is another day. There is no climax. No anti-climax. Just this stream of consciousness. Things come, things go’. This Sisyphean coming and going is an apt metaphor for loneliness and stasis—where the Australian promise of fulfilment never quite arrives—resulting in a psychologically complex palimpsest of disappointments which speak to the specific experience of skilled migrants.

A particularly striking motif is Ouyang’s depiction of women—who are largely ancillary, bloodless presences in the anthology, either resistant wives or symbols of unreachable cultural capital. Ouyang observes women through sartorial detail: there’s a fixation on women’s heels, which either represent cosmopolitan showboating or proximity to white men. In the collection’s highlight ‘Wolves in the North’—an atmospheric portrait of an international student existing in a Christmastime void in the Melbourne suburbs—they represent assimilation itself, with ‘attractive but brittle heels’ indicating women who were out of step with Western tastes, while big boots with heels that are ‘thick as brick’ signalled women who had likely obtained residency status. These insecure, hyper-aware fixations—all projections of the protagonists’ feelings of lack—culminate in the protagonist of ‘The Naming Exercise’ imagining himself as a sexy, young, ethnically ambiguous Asian woman (named ‘Sigrid Way’ about to drop her buzzy novel Fetish), with the fantasy leaking into his sex life with his wife, who roleplays being ‘a man thrusting himself into a woman’.

The recurrent desire to transcend identity is a hallmark of Ouyang’s playful and absorbing interrogation of language, which asks whether the difficulty of connection is due to inherent gaps in translation, or some kind of inner deficiency. In ‘Moments’, Ouyang unspools the chasms and overlaps between English and Chinese—the narrator delights in the common phrases for sexual climax (coming/arriving) but has a more difficult time with the language around his chosen craft. ‘Xie’—the Chinese word for ‘write’—is a free-flowing word of release, and which can also mean ‘rushing down, pouring out, having loose bowels’. English meanwhile consists of tricksy trappings, where the double meanings and homonyms of ‘write’, ‘right’ and ‘rite’ feel confining and hostile. In the collection’s titular, opening story, the failures of translation becomes a stand-in for thwarted intimacy:

Friends. What friends? At this, he grew resentful again. It was virtually impossible to make friends with Australians, who didn’t understand what friendship meant. Terms like tui xin zhi fu (meaning ‘giving out one’s heart and belly’), zhi ji (‘know self’), zhi yin (‘know sound’) and zhi xin (‘know heart’) have no English equivalents. The word ‘friend’ becomes ‘fiend’ if you take out the letter ‘r.’

But this probing into cultural difference can’t quite capture the narrator’s greater sense of disconnection—his struggle to take initiative in relationships, his drifting apart from old friends in China, his contemptuous social awkwardness. ‘These things were so minor that it would shame him to even mention them,’ Yu writes. It’s through the cumulation of these minor feelings that Yu deftly expresses the difficulty and shame involved in communication, filled with performance, fear of judgement and constant disempowerment—particularly fraught when you are made hyper-aware of your difference at every turn. Anne Carson, in a recent interview with The Paris Review, states that ‘language is so very, very personal, private’ as to feel almost hopeless: ‘But the effort of speaking as a human is the effort to get past that hopelessness with every sentence’. The White Cockatoo Flowers is powerfully engaged with this project, unspooling the guts of all its characters’ bleak attempts at intimacy and their idiosyncratic quirks in language to generate rare, miraculous moments of self-understanding.

Claire Cao is Fiction Editor for Meanjin, Film Editor for The Big Issue Australia, and a 2024 recipient of The Next Chapter fellowship.