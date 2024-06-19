Applications now open for the Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency!

Thank you for your interest in the Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency: two weeks at River Bend House with up to $10,000 in stipend and support for a First Nations writer writing in language, either entirely or in part, to complete a work for publication in Meanjin.

We’re so thrilled to be able to offer this valuable opportunity.

We’re committed to making the application process as straightforward as possible: all you need to do is tell us a bit about the work you’d like to develop, and how a fortnight’s residency will support you to complete that work for publication in Meanjin.

Applications close at noon AEST on Monday 15 July 2024.

Your application

Participation is via competitive application and applications will be assessed by members of the Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory.

Writers from all over Australia working in genres published by Meanjin are eligible to apply.

Applicants will offer a brief outline of the work they’d like to develop, and describe how a fortnight’s residency will support the completion of that work.

Cultural oversight is available with thanks to InPlace’s partnership with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Elders and Traditional Owners.

Timeline

Applications close at noon AEST on Monday 15 July 2024 and no late entries will be accepted

and no late entries will be accepted Applications will be assessed by members of our Cultural & Literary Advisory who will consider the ambition and viability of each proposal

We will announce the 2024 Meanjin InPlace Spring Resident in the week beginning Monday 29 July

The Spring Resident will stay at InPlace’s beautiful River Bend House for a two-week period in September .

. The Spring Resident will submit their finished piece for the Meanjin Editor’s consideration by Monday 2 December

Meanjin 84.1 Autumn 2025 is published in mid-March.

Image credit: Photograph of River Bend House by Derek Swalwell