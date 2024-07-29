Announcing Tracy Ryan as the Meanjin InPlace Spring Resident

Wiradyuri writer Tracy Ryan is the recipient of the 2024 Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency for a First Nations writer working partly or entirely in language.

‘I am beyond excited to be able to create these works for our Elders, our children, our ancestors and Meanjin readers,’ said Tracy. ‘I am incredibly grateful to know that I am walking the right path and blessed with this opportunity to showcase the depth, joy and wonder of our wiradyuri ngiyang. There were tears of joy, truly! I can’t wait!!’

Tracy Ryan is a daughter, older sister, cousin, friend, partner, teacher, mother, aunt, career development practitioner, language and culture learner, great aunt, Aunty, language and culture teacher.

The Meanjin InPlace Residencies offer writers a two-week stay in the Garambi Baanj/Laughing Waters Cultural Precinct, supported by a $5,000 honorarium and up to $5,000 to cover Elders’ fees all and expenses, to complete a piece of work for publication in Meanjin. The Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency is for a First Nations writer working partly or entirely in language.

During Tracy’s residency, she will complete a series of letters in language (which will also be recorded as spoken word) to her ‘cultural teachers: grandparents, Country, Elders, Blak friends and fellow learners, and her children. Each letter models culturally appropriate communication, acknowledgement, gratitude, and acceptance—living and sharing yindyamarra and gari yala.’

The Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency was judged by Wiradjuri writer, poet and academic Jeanine Leane, Meanjin’s Poetry Editor, and First Nations coastal Victorian journalist, radio and television presenter Dan Bourchier, a member of the Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory. The judges said:

It’s fair to say it was a very tough decision, because of the calibre and thoughtful consideration of the proposals and what they would offer readers, through the lens of First Nations language.

After a rigorous and thought-provoking discussion, we agreed that Tracy Ryan’s proposal of a series of letters written in Wiradyuri first, and then translated in to English, was a powerful cross-cultural exploration of sharing a first language. Re-centring language means the reader will have to work hard—in the same way First Nations people can when encountering English—to connect with the intricacies and power of the language.

There is a powerful literary exploration in the way the letters will explore the significance of a number of different relationships, which will be of great cultural and literary value. We see an important experimentation that offers rich reciprocity. We also believe the power of this residency opportunity has the ability to create space for a new exploration of language to be shared. We look forward to reading and hearing about Tracy Ryan’s experience and reading her letters.

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and daily online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms. A committed audience of print and online readers read and collect Meanjin for its unique role in articulating the Australian cultural moment.

InPlace is a non-profit arts and cultural organisation engaging artists, researchers and organisations from multiple disciplines through a flexible residency model. In partnership with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Corporation and Parks Victoria, InPlace affords artists access to sites of cultural, social and environmental significance for research, collaboration, production and presentation.

‘My great thanks to every writer who applied for this unique opportunity,’ said Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin. ‘Warmest thanks to our selection panel: Aunty Jeanine Leane, our Poetry Editor, and Dan Bourchier, a member of our Cultural & Literary Advisory. Our big thanks to Creative Australia for funding InPlace’s important work, including this residency. And many thanks to Eugene Howard and everyone at InPlace for making this residency possible. I’m so thrilled for the peaceful writing time that awaits Tracy at Garambi Baanj, and can’t wait to read her work!’

Work created by Tracy during her Spring Residency will be published in Meanjin in Summer.

Applications for the Meanjin InPlace Autumn Residency will open in late January.

