Announcing the inaugural Meanjin InPlace resident, Ella Ferris!

My piece will contemplate how it has taken a village of carers, NDIS case workers, therapists, family members and kind strangers to raise my brother—on how sometimes care is cleaning up shit, sometimes it is shaking your fists at the wind and saying ‘why me’ but only in private, or chanting the term ‘radical compassion’ to yourself, and sometimes it is getting some dirt between your toes together. I would like to write about my parents, who have learned and unlearned everything they know about parenting to support our family. And I would like to write about my brother, who has taught me to go bravely into the world, come what may.

When I was eleven years old, my family was offered a four-day stay at a homestead called Caitlin’s Retreat on Laughing Waters Road: a program for families with special needs kids to relax together. Caring for that home, nourishing ourselves off the land, taking up as much space as we needed, individually and as a family was healing.

Laughing Waters seems the perfect place to write this memoir. I’ll have opportunity to retrace my family’s steps from all those years ago, drawing on this specific memory and place to reflect on my experiences. As a First Nations person and carer to my brother—and a freelance artist— the chance to write in solitude, without cultural loads and pressures, is rare. I also want to take time to learn about Wurundjeri-Willam Country, so I can explore the intersections of my Aboriginality and experience as a carer.

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and daily online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms. A committed audience of print and online readers read and collect Meanjin for its unique role in articulating the Australian cultural moment.

InPlace is a non-profit arts and cultural organisation engaging artists, researchers and organisations from multiple disciplines through a flexible residency model. InPlace affords artists access to sites of cultural, social and environmental significance for research, collaboration, production and presentation.

“Warmest congratulations to Ella – what a beautiful confluence of story and place! Thank you, wholeheartedly, to every writer who applied for this rare and beautiful opportunity,” said Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin. “Warmest thanks to our selection panel Winnie Dunn, Jinghua Qian and Christos Tsolkas, members of the Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory. Our big thanks to Creative Australia for funding InPlace’s important work, including this residency. And many thanks to Eugene Howard and everyone at InPlace for making this residency possible. At this time of renewal and expansion for the InPlace board and partners, working in close partnership with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Corporation and Parks Victoria, we’re thrilled for what will emerge from Ella’s stay, and look forward to the residencies to come.”

Work created by Ella during her Autumn Residency will be published in Meanjin in Spring. Applications for the Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency will open in June.