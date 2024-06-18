A Queer Life, in Particulars

Reviewed: Detachable Penis, Sam Elkin, Upswell Publishing

‘I would never ever be free of being transgender,’ writes Sam Elkin in the final chapter of his debut memoir, Detachable Penis. The sentence is preceded by an anecdote detailing his anxiety around crossing through the body scanner at the airport. After being scanned by said machine, Elkin catches a glimpse of the monitor through which the guards are watching him. The monitor flashes FEMALE. ‘I would never ever be free of being transgender’.

Detachable Penis is a book about Elkin’s work as a lawyer coordinating Victoria’s first Queer Legal Service as he moves forward with his decision to medically transition as a trans man. Throughout, he details the various clients whom he is tasked with supporting alongside his work behind-the-scenes: from helping a young gender-diverse person legally change their name, to organising the first Change Your ID Day with Transgender Victoria. Through these experiences, Elkin discusses broader issues within the queer community (particularly the vicious nature of certain tendencies that culminate in in-fighting), the bizarre and borderline-comical battles fought amongst queer funding bodies, as well as the toll that being a queer activist takes on those who must be both part of the community and a ‘representative’ of it.

The case studies that Elkin details here allow him to paint a somewhat kaleidoscopic portrait of the queer community at large—one of the joys of reading the book. Amongst more traditionally heartwarming fare, like helping the HIV-positive ‘Robbie’ avoid paying a potentially crippling Centrelink debt (a victim of the government’s now infamous Robodebt scheme), there are some thorny issues that Elkin must work through—accusations of rape and sexual assault within community, for example.

The queer community—though we may sometimes act otherwise—consists of flawed individuals like any other, and in this way Detachable Penis reads as an admirably honest account of our community by someone who is intimately enmeshed within it. Elkin does not deify the queer people who populate this book, nor does he position his story as a rallying cry for trans* liberation. This is an account of his own, particular queer journey; although one can certainly glean lessons from its pages, the book’s narrative is steadfastly positioned as being representative of no-one but Elkin’s (and isn’t this, really, what representation is? Having the freedom to describe the particular, the minute, the personal, without needing to universalise?).

Alongside all this, Elkin details his step-by-step process of becoming. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say that the book details his many attempts to get legal and medical permission to become, for one of the most successful aspects of this book is Elkin’s ability to capture the inherent absurdity of the institutional hoops one must jump through in order to transition (‘I needed a letter from one man to tell another man that he was free to charge me $10,000 to remove my breasts’).

The ability to capture these absurdities speaks to Elkin’s strengths as a storyteller. He is an observant narrator, who with the inclusion of small, seemingly imperceptible details (for example, finding a ‘passably clean vintage mug commemorating Kevin Rudd’s 2008 National Apology’ to drink out of when he first arrives at the Legal Service offices) can very quickly situate you in a milieu. His writing is conversational, and one often feels as if they are in the company of a friend who is jovially guiding them through a humorous yet not unserious anecdote.

Yet this conversational affect can become clunky. Too often Elkin will introduce a stray thought he is about to articulate by mentioning that he is listening to a podcast or reading an article which seems to spur on said thought. In these moments, the book has the texture of recount, rather than memoir. And while his prose is explicit and clear, it tends to have a pedestrian quality which borders on artlessness, one that threatens to over-simplify Elkin’s insightful commentary. This style of writing generally doesn’t grate when Elkin is describing more personal experiences—there, it feels honest—but when used as a means to further along the memoir’s grander narrative, it can render the book’s narrative mechanics cloying and transparent.

Thankfully, the moments of honesty outweigh those that grate. Returning to the anecdote which opened this review—‘I would never ever be free of being transgender’—the sentence is simple and clear, followed not by a declaration of joy, affirmation, or hope, but instead is merely punctuated by the wry comment: ‘I could feel it in my hip bones’. In many ways, this approach to the minutiae of trans* life is indicative of Elkin’s book as a whole: forthright, vulnerable and unsentimental.

…

Luke McCarthy is a filmmaker, writer and critic based in Naarm.