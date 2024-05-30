A Path Happily Avoided

Reviewed: Host City, David Owen Kelly, Puncher and Wattmann

Host City is a story about growing up as a gay man in 1980s Australia. We follow a young man, Kit, as he moves from a small Queensland town to Sydney, drawn like moth to a flame by the famous Centrepoint Tower, and the city’s promise of glamour, cosmopolitanism, and perceived openness and acceptance. Beginning with the naïve excitement of a Bildungsroman, we see Kit growing up, learning first to understand and then to accept himself. In Sydney, he meets others like him, falls in love, learns about life on the street, about finding safety in numbers—all the while experiencing the casual violence that accompanies homophobia: danger from rocks, skinheads, and those who take sexuality as a resource to be exploited. Eventually he finds a job at an upscale bar where he finds a bit of security.

Working at the ‘Gold Bar’, where every drink is served with a sliver of edible gold, Kit comes face to face with the glitz and glamour that attracted him to Sydney in the first place. He grows into himself, shedding the last remnants of his youthful innocence. From the security of the bar, he notices the worsening of people’s attitudes towards gay men with the emergence of GRID—what we now know as HIV. What is at first a vague worry about safe sex soon grows into homophobic newspaper headlines, the discrimination made even more menacing with the appearance of a group calling itself the ‘Hygiene Army’.

But the book takes a surprising turn in its third act. Kelly deftly shifts between genres, introducing us to a grim alternate reality which feels all too possible even now; a genteel liberal worldview might claim the violence unspeakable and unthinkable now. Kelly imagines an alternative history wherein Kit and his friends are interrupted while at a rave, kettled by police in riot gear into a walled-off part of Darlinghurst, which over the intermining years has been turned into a giant ghetto to the approbation of the general public. Many people are beaten and killed. On television, the prime minister repeats the same talking points one hears from politicians today.

Reading this book in the context of an ongoing genocide in the background, with violent crackdowns on protest and resistance, this turn is hard to read as anything other than a reflection of our current world, especially as far-right ideologies enter the mainstream. Lines such as ‘In this town you can slay a man and leave his body in the street […] but you can still get prosecuted for glue and a bit of paper’ resonate. So while Host City strays into speculative writing, it does not require a huge stretch of imagination to convince us that the dystopia it describes is already a reality or could easily become reality.

The violence in the book isn’t even shocking, at this point. The protagonists don’t find it particularly shocking when it happens to them either; they are used to the hatred they encounter every day. Yet like many other communities of people who find themselves on the margins, they lean into each other, providing mutual aid and support, making sure they share their meagre resources as they try to wait out their nightmare.

What’s most striking about Host City is a sense of longing for the kind of easy camaraderie that comes from finding your people when you’ve felt othered by everyone else. Kelly crafts it such that Kit’s narrative is only propelled by the community he finds: his move to Sydney was in search of others like him, his friends and colleagues at the bar act as key figures towards his self-actualisation, and later the people around him help him survive. Even though much of the book focuses on the difficulties of growing up gay, ultimately the story refuses to give in to bitter pessimism. Kelly, rather, goes to great lengths to show that it could always be a little worse if not for the bonds that tie us together with others.

…

Maks Sipowicz is a writer living and working in Naarm.