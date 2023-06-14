Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

Picture of a Peanut Gallery

Mohammed Massoud Morsi

Winter 2023

Small rice lamps in splendid colours showed the way. The woman and the foreigner walked past two cars, a boat and a spot-lit carport. An open gate welcomed them to the back of the house. Soft music was playing. Up against a rustic brick wall, a grand barbecue was surrounded by a large group of people. Most of them had a drink in hand. The woman and the foreigner made their way to the crowd where couples and smaller groups were scattered under deliberately flaccid lights. The foreigner took the bottle of wine he was holding and put it in a tub with the other drinks. Melting ice overflowed the edge and fell onto his feet. He curled his toes against his thongs and smiled to himself.

‘What would you like to drink?’ the foreigner asked the woman.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Fiction

Untold Histories: The Last Days of Major Sir Thomas Mitchell
Belinda Paxton
The Cleaner
Lisa Nan Joo
I named her naturally because I love castles
Dan Hogan
Hiroshima Blooms
Gretchen Shirm