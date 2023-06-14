Picture of a Peanut Gallery

Small rice lamps in splendid colours showed the way. The woman and the foreigner walked past two cars, a boat and a spot-lit carport. An open gate welcomed them to the back of the house. Soft music was playing. Up against a rustic brick wall, a grand barbecue was surrounded by a large group of people. Most of them had a drink in hand. The woman and the foreigner made their way to the crowd where couples and smaller groups were scattered under deliberately flaccid lights. The foreigner took the bottle of wine he was holding and put it in a tub with the other drinks. Melting ice overflowed the edge and fell onto his feet. He curled his toes against his thongs and smiled to himself.

‘What would you like to drink?’ the foreigner asked the woman.