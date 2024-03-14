Alone together

It’s Saturday. Lunchtime. Michael crouches over roast meat and vegies. He stares at Kayla the way he does when he doesn’t get his way. His mouth opens as he chews, and skin crawls up his nose. Kayla pretends not to see. She looks instead at the shoes on the new waitress. They’re a bit too fucken shiny for this joint.

The siblings gulp anything that passes as food. Cane toads do the same. Kayla slips her feet from her thongs. She could do with some new ones. Michael lets out a grinding fart.