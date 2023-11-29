Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Yulendj Boonwurrung

N'Arwee't Professor Carolyn Briggs

Summer 2023

The history of the first people of Melbourne—the Yaluk-ut Weelam clan of the Boonwurrung

 

The area we today call Melbourne was part of the estate of the Yaluk-ut Weelam clan. The Yaluk-ut Weelam were a clan of the Boonwurrung—one of the five language groups of the confederacy known as the Kulin.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Essays

Defying racism with love and care
Thomas Mayo
The thylacine icon
Kate Kruimink
Lowering the cost of courage
Keiran Pender
The giving and taking away of voice: what art can do/ what it can’t
Heather Taylor Johnson