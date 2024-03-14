Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

There is no beginning

Na'ama Carlin

There is no singular beginning to this piece. To start by telling the story of events that occurred on a single date is to begin with a sense of a specific beginning. Yet history does not have a definitive starting point, and as I am writing about Gaza, about Palestine, about Israel, about war and settler-colonialism and intergenerational trauma, we could place our finger anywhere on the topographical map of our collective pain and say: ‘start here’, and even then, we would not have the whole story.

So, let’s start here.

