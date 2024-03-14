There is no beginning

There is no singular beginning to this piece. To start by telling the story of events that occurred on a single date is to begin with a sense of a specific beginning. Yet history does not have a definitive starting point, and as I am writing about Gaza, about Palestine, about Israel, about war and settler-colonialism and intergenerational trauma, we could place our finger anywhere on the topographical map of our collective pain and say: ‘start here’, and even then, we would not have the whole story.

So, let’s start here.