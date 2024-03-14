Testamentary (un)freedom

In 2021 a curious comedy, Fisk, dropped on ABC TV. The main character, Helen Tudor-Fisk, played by Kitty Flanagan, turns her wits to the often bizarre issues that emerge in a Melbourne estate lawyer’s practice. Predictably (for anyone who works in this area), in one episode a claim is made on an estate that drives the sole beneficiary, Leslie, played by Denise Scott, into Fisk’s office seeking advice.