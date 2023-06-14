Journalism and the Referendum

‘A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?’

This is the question all enrolled Australians will be asked later this year. Yes or No. They are the options you will have in the privacy of the ballot box—to make your determination. When you look at it like that, it appears a simple prospect. And a very simple question. But it’s not.