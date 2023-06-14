Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

Journalism and the Referendum

Dan Bourchier

Winter 2023

‘A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?’

This is the question all enrolled Australians will be asked later this year. Yes or No. They are the options you will have in the privacy of the ballot box—to make your determination. When you look at it like that, it appears a simple prospect. And a very simple question. But it’s not.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Essays

Is the literary industry even worth saving?
Matilda Dixon-Smith
Prised Wide Shut
Jo Dyer
Money Shot: Golf and Public Land
Briohny Doyle
Australia in Three Books
Julianne Schultz