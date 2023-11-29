Defying racism with love and care

Uluṟu stands still at the heart of the nation, an omnipresent red rock surrounded by an ocean of ochre. Immovable. The dark emu emerges each night, a silhouette among the stars. Unreachable. As sure as the sun will shine on black and ochre under the southern sky, these lands—regardless of the referendum’s failure to recognise us—are under the custodianship of First Nations peoples.

The repudiation of the Uluṟu Statement from the Heart’s invitation to include us in the constitution has cast a shadow across this country. I share this gloomy thought with you, not because I have given in to my deep sadness at the lost opportunity for our people and our country, but because my fellow Australians need to be vigilant.