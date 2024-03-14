Armageddon again

‘There are no longer problems of the spirit. There is only the question: When will I be blown up?’1 Accepting the Nobel Prize for Literature at the presentation banquet in Stockholm in December 1950, William Faulkner opened with a remark that must have made a few in the audience choke on their celebratory champagne. But the observation captured the gloomy mood of the time. Five years earlier, the war in the Pacific had ended with the atomic obliteration of two Japanese cities. Relief that the conflict was over had been replaced by the depressing knowledge that humanity now had the means to self-destruct, and the United States and the Soviet Union were locked in competition to devise and test bombs even more devastating than those that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.