A Risk Greater than Love

Recently I’ve started telling people that I am saving to buy a house. At best I am manifesting and at worst I am in denial.

The proclamation has made me attuned to houses and the people who have them. I peer into windows as I walk down the street and look up addresses to find out how much that life costs. I watch a film or TV show and I try to calculate the reality of the proposed homeowner to the house. I ask myself, could that person realistically afford that? I find myself answering no, they could not and then I remember that I don’t know anything at all.