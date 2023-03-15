Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

A Risk Greater than Love

Zara Gudnason

Autumn 2023

Recently I’ve started telling people that I am saving to buy a house. At best I am manifesting and at worst I am in denial.

The proclamation has made me attuned to houses and the people who have them. I peer into windows as I walk down the street and look up addresses to find out how much that life costs. I watch a film or TV show and I try to calculate the reality of the proposed homeowner to the house. I ask myself, could that person realistically afford that? I find myself answering no, they could not and then I remember that I don’t know anything at all.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Essays

St Albans
Amra Pajalić
The Comfort of Things Past
Meg Foster
The Argonautica I Am Re-Envisaging and Will Eventually Try to Forget, as I Should?
John Kinsella
A Miracle Corrupted: The Downfall of an Unloved Prime Minister
Ben Eltham

 

Have you thought about a Meanjin subscription?

Subscribe (for as little as $5 a month) and we can keep paying writers.

That means you can keep reading. Bargain.

Maybe sign up for our enews too. Prizes! Readings!

SUBSCRIBE