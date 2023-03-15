Meanjin

The Finest New Writing in Australia

Your account

Subscribe to Meanjin

A Miracle Corrupted: The Downfall of an Unloved Prime Minister

Ben Eltham

Autumn 2023

The final week of federal parliament for 2022 was notable for a number of things.

With the assistance of crossbenchers, Labor was able to pass its industrial relations and anti-corruption reforms, two of the key planks of its first-term legislative agenda. This represents an unalloyed legislative triumph for Anthony Albanese’s government. Perhaps more importantly, the passage of the two bills showed Labor has a workable majority in the Senate, with the Greens and ACT Senator David Pocock able to work with the government to enact laws.

\"\"

Dang, sorry.

This is only available to a Meanjin subscriber.

But we can fix that.

It\’s just $100 for a print subscription, $5 for a monthly digital subscription, and $50 for an annual digital subscription.

 

Essays

A Risk Greater than Love
Zara Gudnason
St Albans
Amra Pajalić
The Comfort of Things Past
Meg Foster
The Argonautica I Am Re-Envisaging and Will Eventually Try to Forget, as I Should?
John Kinsella

 

Have you thought about a Meanjin subscription?

Subscribe (for as little as $5 a month) and we can keep paying writers.

That means you can keep reading. Bargain.

Maybe sign up for our enews too. Prizes! Readings!

SUBSCRIBE