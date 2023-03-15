A Miracle Corrupted: The Downfall of an Unloved Prime Minister

The final week of federal parliament for 2022 was notable for a number of things.

With the assistance of crossbenchers, Labor was able to pass its industrial relations and anti-corruption reforms, two of the key planks of its first-term legislative agenda. This represents an unalloyed legislative triumph for Anthony Albanese’s government. Perhaps more importantly, the passage of the two bills showed Labor has a workable majority in the Senate, with the Greens and ACT Senator David Pocock able to work with the government to enact laws.