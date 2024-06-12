83.2 Winter 2024

Published 13 June 2024
Meanjin writers diagnose an Australian democracy in trouble, challenging us to activate as critical thinkers and citizens – and playing with our expectations of what comes next. Poetry, fiction, memoir, essays, experiments . . . Embrace Australia’s finest writers.
The Meanjin Paper
DJAARA: THE ESSENTIAL INGREDIENT
Rodney Carter
EDITORIAL
Esther Anatolitis
Σταθία Ανατολίτη
State of the Nation
RENEWING DEMOCRACY WITH COLLABORATIVE REASONING
Michelle Sowey
SOME THOUGHTS ON THE COMMON TOADSTOOL (OR, THE INTRUDER)
Ben Brooker
DEATH OF A SELLSWORD, OR, HUNGER IS THE BEST SPICE
Patrick Marlborough
Fiction
THE YELLOW SHORTS
Iqbal Barkat
LOVE LETTERS
Deborah Wardle
SOMETHING DORMANT
Katerina Gibson
THE DROP-OUT
Hollen Singleton
Interview
Naomi Stead
Memoir
DATA-MATCHING
Kaitlyn Blythe
OUR BOG PADDOCK’S UNDERSTORY
Katherine Wilson
DEATH AND SEAHORSES
Monique Choy
WE, SMALL HEROES
Micaela Sahhar
Books
AUSTRALIA IN THREE BOOKS
Stuart Harrison
IN THE MANNER OF A SHRIEK
Isabella Trimboli
I’M MATERIAL
Josie/Jocelyn Suzanne
AQUA PROFUNDA
Leah Jing McIntosh
A PICTURE BOOK OF VIOLENCE
Imogen Dewey
PERMISSION TO NARRATE
Dženana Vucic
The Year In…
REPAIR
Hélène Frichot
Essays
NOT ONE CONSTITUTION BUT THREE CONSTITUTIONS IN A TRENCH COAT
Elisa Arcioni and Emily Crawford
OUTSOURCING IDEAS TO CHATGPT
Nathan Hollier
THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT HEIDE
Yves Rees
DON’T READ THE COMMENTS
Gerald Roche
STILL TOURISTS
Aidan Hookey
Experiments
WORD PAINTING 01, 2024
Sean Hogan
WORD PAINTING 02, 2024
Sean Hogan
WORD PAINTING 03, 2024
Sean Hogan
Poetry
Bodily Mutiny
Rosie Bogumil
Ordinary Disaster
Caitlin Maling
Dear Mum, from Jake on the Moon
Josh Burrows
Tulip
Thuy On
unpacking the dishwasher and other forms of belonging
Katherine Nicholson
May 2023
Jonathan Battista
Photopoems
David McCooey and Maria Takolander
Songbirds
Rohan Buettel
Home’s Duplex
Lesh Karan