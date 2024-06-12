Meanjin

83.2 Winter 2024

Published 13 June 2024

Meanjin writers diagnose an Australian democracy in trouble, challenging us to activate as critical thinkers and citizens – and playing with our expectations of what comes next. Poetry, fiction, memoir, essays, experiments . . . Embrace Australia’s finest writers.

 

The Meanjin Paper

DJAARA: THE ESSENTIAL INGREDIENT
Rodney Carter

 

EDITORIAL
Esther Anatolitis
Σταθία Ανατολίτη

 

State of the Nation

RENEWING DEMOCRACY WITH COLLABORATIVE REASONING
Michelle Sowey
SOME THOUGHTS ON THE COMMON TOADSTOOL (OR, THE INTRUDER)
Ben Brooker
DEATH OF A SELLSWORD, OR, HUNGER IS THE BEST SPICE
Patrick Marlborough

 

Fiction

THE YELLOW SHORTS
Iqbal Barkat
LOVE LETTERS
Deborah Wardle
SOMETHING DORMANT
Katerina Gibson
THE DROP-OUT
Hollen Singleton

 

 

Interview

Naomi Stead
 

Memoir

DATA-MATCHING
Kaitlyn Blythe
OUR BOG PADDOCK’S UNDERSTORY
Katherine Wilson
DEATH AND SEAHORSES
Monique Choy
WE, SMALL HEROES
Micaela Sahhar
 

Books

AUSTRALIA IN THREE BOOKS
Stuart Harrison
IN THE MANNER OF A SHRIEK
Isabella Trimboli
I’M MATERIAL
Josie/Jocelyn Suzanne
AQUA PROFUNDA
Leah Jing McIntosh
A PICTURE BOOK OF VIOLENCE
Imogen Dewey
PERMISSION TO NARRATE
Dženana Vucic

The Year In…

REPAIR
Hélène Frichot


Essays

NOT ONE CONSTITUTION BUT THREE CONSTITUTIONS IN A TRENCH COAT
Elisa Arcioni and Emily Crawford
OUTSOURCING IDEAS TO CHATGPT
Nathan Hollier
THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT HEIDE
Yves Rees
DON’T READ THE COMMENTS
Gerald Roche
STILL TOURISTS
Aidan Hookey

 

Experiments

WORD PAINTING 01, 2024
Sean Hogan
WORD PAINTING 02, 2024
Sean Hogan
WORD PAINTING 03, 2024
Sean Hogan
 

 Poetry

Bodily Mutiny
Rosie Bogumil
Ordinary Disaster
Caitlin Maling
Dear Mum, from Jake on the Moon
Josh Burrows
Tulip
Thuy On
unpacking the dishwasher and other forms of belonging
Katherine Nicholson
May 2023
Jonathan Battista
Photopoems
David McCooey and Maria Takolander
Songbirds
Rohan Buettel
Home’s Duplex
Lesh Karan

 

 

 

 

