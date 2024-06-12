83.2 Winter 2024

Published 13 June 2024

Meanjin writers diagnose an Australian democracy in trouble, challenging us to activate as critical thinkers and citizens – and playing with our expectations of what comes next. Poetry, fiction, memoir, essays, experiments . . . Embrace Australia’s finest writers.

The Meanjin Paper

DJAARA: THE ESSENTIAL INGREDIENT

Rodney Carter

EDITORIAL

Esther Anatolitis

Σταθία Ανατολίτη