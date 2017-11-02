Beyond the glass enclosure of the pool, past the herb garden, city lights bristle at the seams of the sky. Out at the edge of a nature reserve, this house stands at a gentle gradient; on nights when the moon is on the rise I get a tidal view of tree heads standing tall like sentinels at the borders of my house. At two in the morning, Hajj and my two youngest boys are asleep inside. The back yard is still, its silence punctuated by the occasional roar of tyres turning on the road in the distance. Underneath a cauldron, […]
M
Dialogue
Cassie You’ve never met Cassie’s Dad. You couldn’t even tell what he looks like, but you know he’s shit—she’s told you enough. ‘She talks about her Dad a lot.’ ‘Yeah, I know—it’s weird, right?’ you say absentmindedly, inspecting the hair on your legs that has grown since you’ve been back in the cold. Picking at the ingrown hairs, pushing back against the grain to feel the spikes in the gap between your boots and cuffs. She’s talking to you about Sarah’s Dad. She calls him Daddy. ‘But I mean, is it weird, though? Like just ‘cos my Dad’s a […]
The Blue Car
They laughed, uneasily. Every hour one or both looked out their kitchen window. The car remained parked, most likely with the man inside, but from the first floor of their space-age block they could not be sure.
No Toes
There’s a slut in the water, cuz. That’s what the Lebs say as soon as we land on Bondi Beach. Then they take their singlets off and lie down on the sand, a line of bulging noses and chest hair and big biceps. I leave them behind and sway through the waves towards the freckled girl who stands alone and off-balance about three metres from the shore. She is the same height as me, but her hair is bright blonde under the Australian sun and mine is an afro of black, and her skin has pinked like a piglet and […]
Beacon
By the time mum pulls into the station, Levi is about ready to piss himself …
Vanta Black
Vanta Black by Stephanie Bishop
Miracles
Miracles by Jennifer Mills