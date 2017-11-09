Reflections of Truth and Truthfulness When I told a friend what I intended to call this essay, he said, partly to provoke me, that we do not need essays on epistemology or conceptual analysis to understand Trump’s rise to power. We need to understand the powerful economic interests he served, he explained. To that I answer, yes and no. We do, of course, need to understand the economic and other social forces that have taken us to this extraordinary moment in the history of post-war democratic politics. We need also the insights of social theory, history, social psychology and clinical […]
Race and the Golden Age
When We Encountered the Nomads
I was born in Perth, Western Australia, just over 500 kilometres, by whitefella roads, from the town where my grandfather was born, a town in the middle of his ancestral Country where our people have lived forever, or so close to forever that it might as well be. He never went far from Noongar Country, he lived there, he worked there, he was buried there. The only time he left Country was to fight in a war that whitefellas were fighting in the name of our colonisers. In the 2016 dry season I was visiting the place whitefellas call the Top End, […]
The Last Days of Reality
Smouldering In Europe’s Pleasure Garden
The smile is glittering, the young face shines, lined with sweat, the grey-blue suit is shiny too, like armour. Tricolours flying, and the stage around the young man is crowded, people are all but falling off it, his blonde wife is, as always, at his side, a little older than he (24 years!), but with a Bardot styling. The crowd is going wild. They have a very French way of doing it, a sort of sudden excitement that goes from poise to infinity in no time at all, a jigging and dancing, in good suits, seamed stockings and high heels. […]
The Politics of Achievement
Elites, democracy and the taint of the clever As our obsession with success created an electorate of the aggrieved and the disenchanted? Years ago, after a family do, my brother-in-law and I had a drink at the back bar of his local. Joe was a regular; many of the other regulars had also been to the function. I am not uncomfortable in such bars. I spent a fair few years in my twenties working on building sites and on the council. I had lived, for most of my childhood, on a commission estate. But Joe’s mates knew that in the […]
In Defence of the Bad, White Working Class
Progressive social discourse almost seems calculated to alienate lower class whites.
Scented Memento
The Political Life is no Life at All
Halal Chops and Fascist Cupcakes
