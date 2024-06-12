Permission to narrate

Reviewed: Minor Detail, Adania Shibli, Text Publishing
It’s hard to explain to people outside Germany just how deeply anti-Palestine and Islamophobic it is here. The fact that Germany intervened on Israel’s behalf in South Africa’s case arguing genocide in the International Court of Justice is indicative, but only of one element.
As former and current chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz have said, Israel is Germany’s Staatsräson;1 via this logic, supporting the apartheid regime—even as it carries out genocide—makes sense on a governmental level. What is more bizarre still is that this sentiment is felt across the body politic, with even what constitutes the German far left aligning itself with the state on this issue. While the government defunds a migrant-led cultural space for hosting the pro-Palestine group Jüdische Stimme (Jewish Voice), German ‘antifa’ attacks another for holding pro-Palestine events, breaking windows and throwing in jars of pig fat.2
Part of the problem is that in Germany, any critique of Israel is deemed antisemitic, and anything that might lead to critique is regarded with deep suspicion. For example, stating how many children have been killed in the bombardment of Gaza is ‘blood libel’ at worst and a ‘rhetorical device’ at best. Germany is an extreme but illustrative example, particularly on the question of censorship, which has reached new extremes here and around the world following 7 October 2023.
Journalists and academics have been fired for criticism of Israel or support for Palestine, and funding has been pulled from cultural institutions that don’t toe Germany’s pro-Israel line. Events featuring Palestinian, Arab, Muslim or pro- Palestine speakers have been cancelled. Recently, an award ceremony for Jewish writer Masha Gessen was cancelled after they published an article comparing Gaza to a Nazi-era Jewish ghetto.3 Before that, Palestinian writer Adania Shibli’s award ceremony was cancelled at the Frankfurt Book Fair, where Shibli was to receive the LiBeraturpreis for the German translation of her third novel, Minor Detail.4
The book has been highly praised, including being longlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2021 and winning an English PEN award in 2019. Yet it has nonetheless proved controversial in Germany: a LiBeraturepreis judge resigned in protest over it, claiming it was an ‘unliterary piece of propaganda’ full of ‘anti-Israel and antisemitic narratives’. What’s ironic is that the book is based on both real events and lived experience. In the first case, it is the brutal gang rape and murder of a Palestinian Bedouin girl near the settlement of Nirim in 1949. Twenty people went to military jail over the crime, which was reported on in detail in the Israeli paper Haaretz decades after the fact. Later, the novel describes life in occupied Palestine: the newly built settlements, checkpoints, bombings. There is death here, too; the latter half is set in 2003 during the Second Intifada, in which almost 5,000 Palestinians were killed.5
Minor Detail is told in two parts. The first cleaves close to the facts, offering an eerily dispassionate account from the perspective of a platoon commander. Where Shibli’s narrative departs from Haaretz’ reporting is in the detail of a spider bite—loaded with allegory—and in her choice to disperse blame into the atmosphere rather than hold the commander accountable. It is in the non-human, not the human, that Shibli places intention and emotional weight, paying meticulous attention to changes in sound and smell, and especially light and dark. These are physical presences in the narrative and personified as enemies: always creeping, sneaking, slithering, crouching, penetrating and invading. Paranoia, both pervasive and indiscriminate, is dispersed too, and through this the colonial perspective materialised. The treacherous land must be tamed alongside its human occupants.
Against these invasive forces of the Negev, the ‘desolate hills besieging him from all sides’, the commander is fastidious, his movements slow and deliberate: he washes himself carefully and often, patrols the desert for Arabs and infiltrators, and patrols his tent for insects. As his bite worsens, he grows increasingly erratic in his searches yet remains doggedly in control. Shibli describes his movements exhaustively: ‘He took a jerry can from the stack, and poured water from it into a small tin bowl. He took a towel from his kitbag, dipped it into the water he had poured into the bowl and used it to wipe the sweat from his face.’ Each of these washes is reported with equal precision, a micro-narration that makes every action consequential and weighty, while holding the scene at a documentarian’s remove.
This is a journalistic stripping of language to bare description, paralleling the dispassionate, passive language of Western news broadcasts on Palestine. The platoon’s corner of the desert was not shelled but ‘had experienced’ heavy shelling. The soldiers did not hunt for ‘Arabs and infiltrators’ but ‘concluded that morning’s reconnaissance patrol’. The girl was not shot, although ‘the sound of the gunshot was heard’. Language leaves no fingerprints on the trigger. On the news today: an explosion occurred; people have died.
Similarly, there is little direct speech in the novel and the only voices we ‘hear’ are Israeli. When the commander explains the platoon’s goals in the desert, he says they will turn ‘this desolate, uninhabited place’ into somewhere ‘flourishing, civilised’. Years into the future, when the desert is cleansed of indigenous inhabitants and blooms with introduced species (eucalypts, bananas, avocados, mangos), a museum guide describes how young Europeans ‘founded’ Nirim in 1946 and defended it against Egyptian attack in 1948. Shibli’s use of quotation marks around this speech and the commander’s does the double duty of indexing questions surrounding the truthfulness of their narratives, while at the same time reflecting the reality of who is—and has been—allowed to speak on the occupation.
The second half of the novel follows an unnamed Palestinian woman who reads the article about the crime and becomes fixated on it. ‘Incidents like that aren’t out of the ordinary, or, let us say, they happen in contexts like these,’ she tells us. Around her, the Second Intifada has rendered death ordinary. She pays attention to the girl’s death only because the girl was killed on her birthday, 25 years before—this ‘minor detail’ grabs and holds her attention. Her obsession leads her to hire a car and borrow a colleague’s identity card, allowing her to travel through the checkpoints between Areas A and C in search of more information.
The voice here differs starkly from the previous section. Whereas part one was defined by restrained, impassive language and omniscient narration, the narrator in part two is chatty and skittish. She frequently begins her sentences with ‘By the way’, ‘In short’, ‘As a matter of fact’, ‘At any rate’, and describes her anxieties about life under occupation in such a conversational tone as to render them almost mundane. When told that a building near her workplace will be bombed, she worries about keeping the window open, which would prevent it from smashing but also allow in an explosion of dirt and dust. Even her nervous drive through the convoluted splintering of historic Palestine into Areas A, B, C, D—which requires different ID cards and clearances (none of which she actually has)—is made prosaic through her fretting. The cartography of occupation is both awful and ordinary: Palestinian villages have been wiped off the map, but the roads must still be navigated. Although a sense of apprehension looms over the journey, the protagonist is permitted past each checkpoint without incident and is treated politely by almost everyone she encounters. Here it is not paranoia that is dispersed into the atmosphere so much as foreboding; under occupation the danger is real and it is human.
Writing in Taz, a left-leaning paper, a German critic complained of the book’s apparent antisemitism because in it ‘all Israelis are anonymous rapists and killers, while the Palestinians are victims of poisoned or trigger-happy occupiers’, calling this ‘the ideological and inhuman basis of the book’. This statement, even if resolutely false, well demonstrates the specific dehumanisation of Palestinians in Western media: Palestinians are not only forced to condemn themselves before they are permitted to speak, but are also often prevented from speaking at all, lest that speech open Israel to critique.
But Palestinians did not choose the identity of their occupiers. To deny Shibli the right to speak against the occupation because of injustices perpetrated against Jewish people is a particular cruelty, though not a unique one. In 1984, Edward Said wrote that Palestinians are denied ‘permission to narrate’ their lives and history, and 40 years later, nothing has changed.6 In Germany, in so-called Australia, across the West, Palestinian voices are ignored or stifled and the truth of Palestinian life denied. And so history can only beget itself.
This damning ouroboros is precisely what Minor Detail is concerned with. A ‘clutch of grass’ is uprooted in 1949 and grows back a quarter-century later. A dog howls and bridges itself across 50 years. The spider that the commander couldn’t find becomes a spider of fear weaving itself around the Palestinian woman. The murdered Palestinian girl haunts them both, the smell of petrol lingering on their clothes. Minor Detail’s narrative becomes a circle as it turns back on itself, Shibli’s paralleling of past and present insisting on not only the recognition of historical context but also the shared humanity within it. The commander obsessively clears his room of bugs, and the woman clears hers of dust and grit. Each moves systematically in conducting their toilette. Each drives and wanders the desert in anxious frenzy. Each falls into the sand and observes the sky, watches the light shift between night and day, looks out at a world where nothing moves except the mirage. It is not violence that defines this book, but this devastating mirror of a shared humanity.
I started this review discussing censorship in Germany, but in Australia, the ABC recently fired journalist Antoinette Lattouf for sharing a Human Rights Watch report on Israel using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza. It isn’t the first time that sharing information about Israel’s crimes has been met with censorship in the colony. Most often this censorship is a matter of omission: the underreporting of crimes committed against Palestinians, a silence that protects a one-sided narrative in which Palestinians are cast as antisemitic aggressors and Israel as only ever acting in self-defence, giving licence to extreme acts of anti-Palestinian violence.
When Shibli’s award ceremony was cancelled on 13 October, organisers said the action was necessary ‘due to the war started by Hamas’. By then, Israel had already launched its genocidal war. The organisers remarked upon neither this nor the preceding decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians, beginning with the Nakba in 1948 and continuing without pause as the state expanded. Nor did they pause to consider the effects of continuously yoking Palestinians like Shibli to Hamas, rendering every Palestinian a ‘terrorist’ proxy and giving a blood-curdling edge to the call—popular among German leftists—to ‘Free Palestine from Hamas’. Two days before the award ceremony was cancelled, a six-year-old boy in the US was stabbed to death in an anti-Palestinian attack incited by these acts of callous metonymy. The organisers failed to mention this too.
They also ignored the fact that Minor Detail is about an incident that occurred right next to the Gaza Strip, in one of the kibbutzim attacked by Hamas fighters last October. Three years before Hamas was elected to government in Gaza, the protagonist arrived in Nirim and watched Gaza being bombed. Fifty years before that—and 75 years before Hamas killed five Israelis there—Zionists murdered any Arabs they could find around the settlement, and gang-raped and murdered a child. History does not begin on October 7 and Minor Detail makes plain that its ramifications will not leave us. For many in the West, this is a truth that will remain hidden until Palestinians are permitted to narrate it. Time is a circle and history will haunt us.
…
Dženana Vucic is a Bosnian-Australian writer, poet and critic. She is currently based in Berlin where she’s working on a book about the Bosnian war, identity, memory and un/belonging. Her work has been published widely in so-called Australia, and overseas.
References
[1] Staatsräson translates to ‘reason of state’ and is a political principle by which the (German) state has the right to violate individuals’ rights when it is seen as necessary in the state’s interests.
[2] The Berlin Senate defunded the Oyoun cultural centre in November 2023. Die Ganze Bäckerei (The Whole Bakery) is a housing project and cultural space in Leipzig. It was attacked on 24 October 2023 by people calling themselves ‘antifa’ but who are widely understood to be ‘anti-Deutsch’, a movement within the broader German antifa movement. The anti-Deutsch strongly support Israel and are critical of anti-Zionism, anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism and even anti-capitalism.
[3] Gessen was to receive the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought, a prize ironically named after a Jewish philosopher who herself became a strident critic of Zionism.
[4] Originally published as تفصيل ثانوي (Tafṣīl Thānawī) in 2017 and published in German in 2022 as Eine Nebensache (trans. by Günther Orth).
[5] ‘Palestinian Intifada: How Israel orchestrated a bloody takeover’, Al Jazeera, 28 Sept 2020. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/28/palestinian-intifada-20-years-later-israeli-occupation-continues
[6] Said, Edward, ‘Permission to narrate’, London Review of Books, vol 6, no 3. 16 February 1984. https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v06/n03/edward-said/permission-to-narrate