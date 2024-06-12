Permission to narrate

The second half of the novel follows an unnamed Palestinian woman who reads the article about the crime and becomes fixated on it. ‘Incidents like that aren’t out of the ordinary, or, let us say, they happen in contexts like these,’ she tells us. Around her, the Second Intifada has rendered death ordinary. She pays attention to the girl’s death only because the girl was killed on her birthday, 25 years before—this ‘minor detail’ grabs and holds her attention. Her obsession leads her to hire a car and borrow a colleague’s identity card, allowing her to travel through the checkpoints between Areas A and C in search of more information.

Similarly, there is little direct speech in the novel and the only voices we ‘hear’ are Israeli. When the commander explains the platoon’s goals in the desert, he says they will turn ‘this desolate, uninhabited place’ into somewhere ‘flourishing, civilised’. Years into the future, when the desert is cleansed of indigenous inhabitants and blooms with introduced species (eucalypts, bananas, avocados, mangos), a museum guide describes how young Europeans ‘founded’ Nirim in 1946 and defended it against Egyptian attack in 1948. Shibli’s use of quotation marks around this speech and the commander’s does the double duty of indexing questions surrounding the truthfulness of their narratives, while at the same time reflecting the reality of who is—and has been—allowed to speak on the occupation.

The voice here differs starkly from the previous section. Whereas part one was defined by restrained, impassive language and omniscient narration, the narrator in part two is chatty and skittish. She frequently begins her sentences with ‘By the way’, ‘In short’, ‘As a matter of fact’, ‘At any rate’, and describes her anxieties about life under occupation in such a conversational tone as to render them almost mundane. When told that a building near her workplace will be bombed, she worries about keeping the window open, which would prevent it from smashing but also allow in an explosion of dirt and dust. Even her nervous drive through the convoluted splintering of historic Palestine into Areas A, B, C, D—which requires different ID cards and clearances (none of which she actually has)—is made prosaic through her fretting. The cartography of occupation is both awful and ordinary: Palestinian villages have been wiped off the map, but the roads must still be navigated. Although a sense of apprehension looms over the journey, the protagonist is permitted past each checkpoint without incident and is treated politely by almost everyone she encounters. Here it is not paranoia that is dispersed into the atmosphere so much as foreboding; under occupation the danger is real and it is human.

Writing in Taz, a left-leaning paper, a German critic complained of the book’s apparent antisemitism because in it ‘all Israelis are anonymous rapists and killers, while the Palestinians are victims of poisoned or trigger-happy occupiers’, calling this ‘the ideological and inhuman basis of the book’. This statement, even if resolutely false, well demonstrates the specific dehumanisation of Palestinians in Western media: Palestinians are not only forced to condemn themselves before they are permitted to speak, but are also often prevented from speaking at all, lest that speech open Israel to critique.