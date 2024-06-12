In the manner of a shriek

Reviewed: Lament for Julia, Susan Taubes, NYRB Classics
The body is a burden. It’s trying, hauling it around, keeping it upright. Then it must be made presentable and desirable. All that maintenance: the constant plucking, scrubbing and adorning. Sometimes, as I’m fussing over what blouse to wear, or wiping my ass for the billionth time, I have thought to myself: ‘Enough! I’m sick of this never-ending shift. Can someone please take over? Brush the knots from my hair?’
These fantasies still arise on occasion, but they consumed my adolescence, when all I wanted from my body was uncomplicated beauty, and instead I was gifted grief. The only solution I could imagine was an impossible one: to relinquish responsibility, float away from this reeking, rupturing flesh, and find a home in a prettier vessel.
Julia Klopps gets something close to my wish. In Susan Taubes’ Lament for Julia, overseeing this doomed little rich girl is a spirit, with no sex and no body to call its own. Its role in Julia’s life is contentious and manifold: voyeur, counsellor, confidant, servant, master.
The spirit sees itself as something of a guardian angel. Its POV is above and below, and sometimes under her skirt. In the book’s first pages, we find the spirit unmoored, trying to make sense of the woman who has disappeared from its omniscience, whose self the spirit had stewarded for decades:
I, not Julia. Julia goes on wherever the road leads, while I trace circles. She is not caught in my web. She is somewhere else. Walking by the sea, or through the fields, or along the streets. I don’t know where. She is not down here with me. Down where nothing changes. I say down, where it may be in between, when is outside the world. Hell is nowhere. I’ll say it’s down and Julia walks above in the sunlight.
Who is Julia? The spirit, with its pedantic and pious ravings, will explain over the next hundred or so pages. There is Julia as a child, with decrepit old parents, sucking on candy in a cemetery, foolish and giggling, fond of inappropriately caressing her male teachers. These are their best years, their ‘romantic period’ when Julia is the spirit’s ‘abducted bride’—playing together in the musty old attic in a vaguely defined, Eastern European town. Then adolescence rattles in and ruins the whole thing.
Written in the early 1960s, Lament for Julia was Taubes’ first novella, but it remained unpublished during her lifetime. Her following work, Divorcing—about the decapitated head of a woman named Sophie Blind (who shares some biographical overlap with Taubes) as it bounces through her past and future—would fare, in some respect, better. Published in 1969, it was quickly pulverised by Hugh Kenner in a New York Times book review, who wrote, ‘This contains mild rewards once you fight down the rising gorge that’s coupled to your Sontag-detector. Susan Taubes, a quick-change artist with the clothes of other writers…’. A few days after the review came out, Taubes walked into the sea in her ski jacket and drowned herself.
‘That late Wednesday afternoon I told Julia how stupid it would be if she committed suicide. She agreed. I thought I was convincing. Two days later she left her apartment again and killed herself, showing me that she didn’t mind doing something stupid,’ writes Susan Sontag in her short story ‘Debriefing’, featuring a character named Julia, based on Taubes, one of Sontag’s best friends. Taubes’ suicide and the subject of her corpse (Sontag had to identify the body) are often evoked to add another layer of ash to her already blackened stories. But suicide is more than Gothic tragedy in Taubes’ writing. In ‘A Fatal Disease’, one of nine short stories collected at the back of Lament for Julia, an academic mopes around in a park after a doctor’s appointment, an hour to kill before he must return to university. He has a clean bill of health but longs for some sudden, grave illness—an escape hatch from all the planning that the future entails. A death plot is concocted. At first, he’s revitalised by this imagined end, but quickly grows exhausted by the many decisions it requires: now, or if not, when? The scheme becomes not a retreat from earthly duty but another errand affixing him to worldly inconveniences—just like fetching party napkins for his wife.
But death is never really an end. To Taubes, the freedoms that elude you in life will carry on regardless. Midway through Divorcing, there’s a play interlude, a courtroom brawl over who has rights to Sophie’s body idle in a coffin (the jury is out whether she is really alive or dead). Hungarian rabbis, her husband and her father all petition for dominion: religious, marital and psychoanalytical. They also bicker as to whether Sophie should be granted a divorce, sexual conduct tossed around as testament.
When her husband pleads his Judaic case for ass-play, Sophie screams out from her casket: ‘You miserable ideologue! You know I never swallowed that rot about redemption through sin. Your arse hole was the cleanest part of you, if you must know…’.
From birth, Taubes was wedded to the calamities and intellectual thought that would come to define the twentieth century. Born in Hungary in 1928, her father was an esteemed Freudian psychoanalyst. Her grandfather had been Budapest’s Grand Rabbi. In 1939, she and her father fled the imminent Holocaust and emigrated to the United States. At university, she met Jacob Taubes—also a Jewish exile, also an aspiring religious scholar. They quickly got married, had children and published papers. Taubes completed a dissertation on Simone Weil and taught at Columbia. But by the time of her death, these attachments and accolade—which had thrown her further and further away from herself— had lost all meaning. Her marriage was over, Jacob proving himself to be an oafish philanderer (though Taubes too was off having numerous affairs). She had also forsaken the academy to devote herself fully to fiction.
How to wrap cause and effect around such bewildering displacements? Taubes doesn’t. For her, the novel is a place for suspension. No catharsis, no false promises that the typical milestones of life will keep you safe or grounded. Her writing takes the shape of a shudder; all vibrating containment, full of sudden jolts that leave one giddy.
The only thing that keeps her prose earthbound is the sensual, sick thrill of fashion. Taubes piles it on, the spirit practically salivating over furs, jewels, lace, scarves, silks, ‘skirts embroidered with flowers and butterflies and little fishes flitting through seaweed’. It’s tempting to read the book’s many inventories and think only of bondage—a girl is bound to suffocate under all that taffeta! But Taubes is more taken by the ability of clothes to consolidate and narrativise, to keep a coming-of-age going. Besides bodily upheavals, maybe the only true linear trajectory of a woman’s life is an aesthetic one: from bows to gloves, bloomers to gowns.
In Lament for Julia, Taubes plays dress-up with psychoanalysis and patriarchy, trying on their most gaudy costumes, laughing at their lunacy and odd bulges, before flinging them off onto a pile on the floor. When Julia gets her period, the spirit is heartbroken over all those unfertilised eggs: ‘Julia became a generatrix of children of blood, a voluptuous flower overflowing with seed, crying to be fecundated’. A burial ground in a local cemetery is established, the spirit placing a cross made of twigs, wrapped in Julia’s hair, on the onset of her monthly flow. This dripping ‘concavity’ seems to confirm all the spirit’s suspicions; the cunt as a ‘mere repository, a trench, a sponge that absorbed everything’. Nothing like young men and their majestic pricks, beating time, causing ‘cities to fall on its point’.
My favourite part of the novella is the extended scene when Julia loses her virginity at fifteen, emotionally crippling the spirit. It had hoped she would stay a virgin bride, but if not, Julia’s deflowering would have to be sacrificial. Otherwise something violent, severed from all pleasure and romance. ‘The breaking of that sealed vessel called for an act… free of any sentiment which might mitigate its quality of a pure transgression.’
Julia is not violated, but she ends up, for her first time, sleeping with a soldier she meets at a Christmas dance. The officer is besotted, cradling and kissing her hands, rushing her into his car so they can go to his hotel. A parallel is established—of the cucked spirit, looking on helplessly (‘Oh, he touched Julia’s bush, now there’s no turning back!’). Then there’s Julia, filled with the false sense of power that comes with rendering an older man stupid with desire, promptly punctured when she enters the bedroom and remembers who the novice really is. Avoiding the act of ‘slaughter’, but circling other incidentals, Taubes brilliantly signals how early sexual encounters dip in and out of emotional categories (arbitrary, depressing, dissociative, blissful), often in perpetuity.
Years later, Julia marries Peter, a well-to-do workaholic obsessed with slurping the milk from his wife’s breasts. Julia pops out babies, plays the dutiful housewife, lives stiffly among the stiff bourgeois. The spirit finally feels as if it has done Julia good. But soon enough she is knocking back gin in the garage, taking refuge in the arms of a young architecture student, getting lost between her passions and obligations.
When Julia is forced to choose between her family and her lover, her mind chooses neither. She slips away and vanishes. In the collision between Julia and the spirit, the superego and id, nothing and no one comes out on top. What remains is broken into bits, hollowed out. Julia is there, but only as a body, ironing ‘little ribbons, sewing doll’s dresses’. For a book written in the manner of a shriek, the spirit can only stagger and quieten in the end. We are left to contend with what Simone Weil believed to be God’s most elemental attributes: absence and silence.
Isabella Trimboli is a writer based in Melbourne. Her writing has appeared in The Nation, Los Angeles Review of Books, New Left Review and HEAT.