In the manner of a shriek

Who is Julia? The spirit, with its pedantic and pious ravings, will explain over the next hundred or so pages. There is Julia as a child, with decrepit old parents, sucking on candy in a cemetery, foolish and giggling, fond of inappropriately caressing her male teachers. These are their best years, their ‘romantic period’ when Julia is the spirit’s ‘abducted bride’—playing together in the musty old attic in a vaguely defined, Eastern European town. Then adolescence rattles in and ruins the whole thing.

Written in the early 1960s, Lament for Julia was Taubes’ first novella, but it remained unpublished during her lifetime. Her following work, Divorcing—about the decapitated head of a woman named Sophie Blind (who shares some biographical overlap with Taubes) as it bounces through her past and future—would fare, in some respect, better. Published in 1969, it was quickly pulverised by Hugh Kenner in a New York Times book review, who wrote, ‘This contains mild rewards once you fight down the rising gorge that’s coupled to your Sontag-detector. Susan Taubes, a quick-change artist with the clothes of other writers…’. A few days after the review came out, Taubes walked into the sea in her ski jacket and drowned herself.

‘That late Wednesday afternoon I told Julia how stupid it would be if she committed suicide. She agreed. I thought I was convincing. Two days later she left her apartment again and killed herself, showing me that she didn’t mind doing something stupid,’ writes Susan Sontag in her short story ‘Debriefing’, featuring a character named Julia, based on Taubes, one of Sontag’s best friends. Taubes’ suicide and the subject of her corpse (Sontag had to identify the body) are often evoked to add another layer of ash to her already blackened stories. But suicide is more than Gothic tragedy in Taubes’ writing. In ‘A Fatal Disease’, one of nine short stories collected at the back of Lament for Julia, an academic mopes around in a park after a doctor’s appointment, an hour to kill before he must return to university. He has a clean bill of health but longs for some sudden, grave illness—an escape hatch from all the planning that the future entails. A death plot is concocted. At first, he’s revitalised by this imagined end, but quickly grows exhausted by the many decisions it requires: now, or if not, when? The scheme becomes not a retreat from earthly duty but another errand affixing him to worldly inconveniences—just like fetching party napkins for his wife.