I’m material

It’s actually very easy to imagine the end of digital/internet capitalism. I’m doing it right now, but I’m not going to reveal anything. It’ll be my secret. RIP Mark Fisher and Slavoj Žižek, but I’m different. Capitalist realism as an idea never feels convincing anyway; it maintains a secret/speculative distance between itself and the world it describes, concealed by mournful self-absorption or self-righteousness towards the people who haven’t gotten the memo, or who don’t buy into it.
This kind of mourning is only possible if you project the terms of a singular reading of racial capitalism back onto a history that had—in itself—nothing necessary about it, not even the word ‘history’: you’re less concerned about mourning lost potential than what the codification of that loss accomplishes, what it projects into the past.
‘Resistance’ becomes synonymous with a state language, a canon, a golden age we can only understand as an absence from—a wounding of—the present, and a fixed sense of reception. What is new, and what can shift our sense of what’s possible ina given language, can only be viewed through a lens defined by loss, one that excludes any other potential. What is prefab—even if it’s absent—is preferred to what has no set dialect.
If artificial intelligence can predict the future, it’s only insofar as it makes our understanding of the past utterly homogeneous. In this it’s just like any colonial technology. As L.M. Sacasas writes in an essay titled ‘The Materiality of Digital Culture’ in Comment Magazine, ‘The problem with digital culture is not that it is, in fact, immaterial and disembodied but that we have come to think of it as such’; a vulgar—or even academic—Marxist comes to take this for granted, even if they don’t realise it. This is especially so when they repeat the old lines: All that is solid melts into air… and man is at last compelled to face with sober senses his real conditions of life, and his relations with his kin.
The overwhelming power of capital to deterritorialise—almost an aggressive senselessness—has to be contextualised, presented on different terms to its own, or we’ll be out of the job. Our job is to critique capital and it keeps escaping us. It becomes easy not to include oneself— or more specifically, one’s sense of speculation—in the process. Digital culture stands at a distance from them; any signal they receive from it sounds like weeping. One is always at a remove from worldly affairs—safe or not—even in the apocalypse.
Fisher died before he could see the internet of 2017 mutate, by however many routes, into what it is now. It’s a shame he never got to write about hyper-pop (or not), or to modify his ideas about the digital and its lost futures.
We have two ways of making sense, then, of the relationship between the internet and its effect on our political imaginary: as a machine assuming more and more of a central role in metastasising capitalist realism, the libidinal, deterritorialising and splitting energies of which have become the perfect vehicle for the nascent fascist rebirth that is only possible alongside late-stage capitalism. Fascism’s origins in histories of philosophical immanence are what the radical tradition was elaborated to critique, one which only a revitalised Marxism can respond to or direct. That, or something stranger and less sure: we don’t have particular terms for it anyway, or a framework at hand to direct it to political ends, at least not at the moment. People like Nick Land and Elon Musk see it in their nightmares. A secret third thing, you could call it—if you wanted to, if you even knew what you were doing.
This thing, an event—the event of the internet and digital culture—is what animates Dan Hogan’s Secret Third Thing, what it pores over. Hogan recognises the internet as a continual, unfolding event, as something that, even now, many decades after its advent, we still don’t have ready language for. We have language and meta-language to subject it to representational frameworks, to study the effects and trappings of digitality, but there doesn’t seem to exist a language of the internet. A language of fidelity to the event, embodied in the internet, how it intrudes into our lives and speech, shaping it, specularising it, reformatting it in rhythm with capital while being contiguous with a resistance to capital; de- and re-territorialisation come as natural as breath.
To the end of formulating one, Hogan employs the breadth of the internet language as it currently exists: memes, asides, non-sequiturs, deep-fried shit, decontextualisation, immediate changes in tone, register, address, endless self-referentiality and dislocation. If—as Hogan conveys—earlier forms of mass- media domination were defined by an immense accumulation of spectacles, the internet is an accumulation of events, as well as its myriad fragmentations, especially as it develops new logics, affective conditions and infrastructures in which we are coders of new rules.
It’s this abundance of events that Hogan homes in on, their best poems demonstrations of how to dislocate them from the internet’s axioms and dominating logics. In ‘Old Growth/High Definition’, Hogan uses the slash as a way of scrambling the poem’s sense of enjambment and causality, splitting the sentences into autonomous semantic units, breaking the sense of axiomatisation a piece of language may be subjected to, destituting it, redirecting the focus—in this cleared/ demolished space—to the outline of the event, one that never appears except in the reader’s sense of the work. In each given poem, its language and a sense of the event become both metaphors for each other, and also, ways towards navigating the blare of capital, its excess of communication and noise.
Hogan’s poems enact a dialectic between two poles. On the one hand, a destitutive sense: the secret third thing/event/poem, escaping capture and introducing incommensurability into the axioms of the internet. It leaves unresolved an uncertainty in the system of the poem/language—the poem’s elements, the ‘incoherencies’ of meme-language, become provisional suggestions in how to orbit this uncertainty, how to translate its destitutive power into one’s own life, how to strategically derange it.
Equally, the poems elaborate a constitutive sense, a way of joining their destitutive potential, their eventual focus, to a sense of a political subject, located in a discursive field, and what kind of praxis can be extrapolated from that welding. We have the linguistic constitutiveness that informs a word’s meaning—its sociomaterial context, semantics, etc.—and when yoked together with the noise of the internet and digital culture, this destabilises that constitutiveness, which the poems in Hogan’s collection attempt to mediate. It’s the drama of the ‘secret third thing’ meme writ large. The concept is laid out, answering a felt truth: that a binarising, juxtaposing logic can only function via the exclusion of a third element, beyond fixed definition that can only exist as something undefined. This third element could be a gender, or a whole countable infinity of genders and forms-of-life. This is the sense you meme, on Instagram, Twitter, etc., such that an axiomatic sense of this non- definition takes root, such that people can ironise its lack of definition while setting up a rule of thumb that becomes more and more set. It’s this ambiguous concretisation that defines the poems’ collective weakness: we’re seeing not the meme or memetics at work, but the afterimage of a meme that is made to do work in a straightforwardly ironic way, a type of second-hand postmodern.
In this sense, the ways that internet life, and its event, appear in the poems end up with an eye toward literary legibility, opposing the ironic null of the poems’ references and disjunctions with a more solid, authorial voice. It’s a common enough Australian literary trope—the detached, ironic larrikin commenting on the detritus of the modernist project, to gain speculative distance from it—but one which feels more out of place and deliberate here, if only for the intensity felt between what the poems do at their best and the narrower sphere they feel cooped into. Hogan’s work—at their best, in poems such as ‘Everything will be alright for your landlord’ and ‘Life of Prizes’—performs something genuinely impressive: creating a space in the reader’s mind where the event can be held in superposition, as something that resists recuperation into the linguistic systems of capital, as well as outlining what fidelity to that event may be like, and its different languages. It’s also an achievement that runs counter to the frameworks from which a lot of the poems draw; that demands a reckoning with these frameworks that never materialises. There’s a sense of a breakthrough being reached, past the scope that limits so-called radical poetry and critique, which nonetheless hasn’t been followed through because of how inherently without precedent—even precedent-denying—the task remains. Capitalist realism—or its doomer melancholy—may be avoided, but the poems still stick in the same event horizon, reaching escape velocity only to avoid being dragged into the singularity.
Josie/Jocelyn Suzanne is a genderqueer trans-femme writer living in Naarm. Her work has appeared in journals such as Overland, Meanjin and Australian Poetry Journal. She was shortlisted for the Val Vallis award in 2023 and was a recipient of the 2022 Next Chapter fellowship.