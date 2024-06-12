I’m material

The overwhelming power of capital to deterritorialise—almost an aggressive senselessness—has to be contextualised, presented on different terms to its own, or we’ll be out of the job. Our job is to critique capital and it keeps escaping us. It becomes easy not to include oneself— or more specifically, one’s sense of speculation—in the process. Digital culture stands at a distance from them; any signal they receive from it sounds like weeping. One is always at a remove from worldly affairs—safe or not—even in the apocalypse.

Fisher died before he could see the internet of 2017 mutate, by however many routes, into what it is now. It’s a shame he never got to write about hyper-pop (or not), or to modify his ideas about the digital and its lost futures.

We have two ways of making sense, then, of the relationship between the internet and its effect on our political imaginary: as a machine assuming more and more of a central role in metastasising capitalist realism, the libidinal, deterritorialising and splitting energies of which have become the perfect vehicle for the nascent fascist rebirth that is only possible alongside late-stage capitalism. Fascism’s origins in histories of philosophical immanence are what the radical tradition was elaborated to critique, one which only a revitalised Marxism can respond to or direct. That, or something stranger and less sure: we don’t have particular terms for it anyway, or a framework at hand to direct it to political ends, at least not at the moment. People like Nick Land and Elon Musk see it in their nightmares. A secret third thing, you could call it—if you wanted to, if you even knew what you were doing.