Australia in three books: π.O.

Though known by his business cards as a famous poet, π.O. is foremost an anarchist landscape artist working against the sanitised tradition of the state-sanctioned pastoral (an institution that makes colonial settlement possible).

At least, that is, in his magnum opus, Heide, published by Giramondo in 2019. Elsewhere, in Fitzroy, published by Collective Effort Press in 2015, π.O. is a biographer, autobiographer and fictocritic all at once, giving a gruesome yet delightful account of the inner-north suburb from convict settlement to modern gentrification. But π.O. is impossible to pin down. Just when we were nearly through with the 1300-odd pages of these two master volumes, the famous poet returned for a victory lap with The Tour, published by Giramondo in 2023. Here, π.O. carries the reader with him like a diary as he and a delegation of Australian poets tour 1980s America, the West’s newest imperial motherland.