Aqua Profunda

The Swimmers begins with a chorus of swimmers who detail their chlorinated utopia in lists: some swim ‘because we are injured, and need to heal’; others swim ‘to escape, if only for an hour, our disappointing marriages on land’; then there are those who merely ‘live in the neighborhood and simply love to swim’. Here, it is a collective voice that is equal parts gossipy and eloquent and curt. There are unspoken rules, too: ‘no running, no shouting, no children allowed’. Then there are the ‘real lives’ of swimmers: ‘up above, we are overeaters, underachievers, dog walkers’. The swimmers outside the pool are ‘ungainly and awkward, slowing down with the years’. The swimmers in the water are ‘restored to our old youthful selves’. The pool places the swimmers’ worries at remove; ‘for a brief interlude we are at home in the world’. For the reader, the pool also provides momentary pause, some distance from what is to come.

Perhaps the list is a form of distancing, too: to-do lists chart the distance spanning the start of the day and its tired end; a list of New Year’s resolutions measures the vulnerable distance between reality and desire; in a grocery list, the distance between one’s dinner and items out of stock. The five chapters that constitute The Swimmers are composed mostly of lists, detailed by shifting narrators. This steady accretion of small detail serves two purposes, somewhat at odds with one another. The constructed texture of the work announces itself, placing us always at a distance, but our knowledge of such construction also allows us, conversely, a way into this world that feels true, Otsuka’s presence casting a long shadow over her work. There is a certain friction in being held at arm’s length. It is, of course, still a kind of intimacy—even with the distance, one is still held. The distance becomes elastic. You’re only ever outside, but sometimes you forget. These are not your usual lists, scrawled on an old receipt or crumpled in a fist. Otsuka pushes the form to brilliant, aching potential.