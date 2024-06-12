Aqua Profunda

Reviewed: The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Penguin
It is summer and I’m in search of a good swimming story. In Miranda July’s ‘The Swim Team’, the narrator gives swimming lessons in a town without a pool. Her students place their faces in bowls of water on the floor of her apartment: ‘we were four people lying on the kitchen floor, kicking it loudly as if angry, as if furious, as if disappointed and frustrated and not afraid to show it’. A good pool appears in David Foster Wallace’s ‘Forever Overhead’, a boy standing paralysed on the diving board, on the cusp of his thirteenth birthday. The pool, ‘blue as energy’, affords Wallace some rare simplicity, and it is here that he delivers one of his best lines: ‘So which is the lie? Hard or soft? Silence or time? The lie is that it’s one or the other’.
A few decades earlier, in Westchester Country, John Cheever’s ‘The Swimmer’ realises he can ‘swim home’, creating a path through his neighbours’ swimming pools. As he begins his journey, time slides around him, his memory warping. Once you start looking, swimmers appear everywhere. In Alexander Chee’s Edinburgh, Fee swims to escape reality: ‘Swimming is good, shucks me off of me’. And in Jessica Au’s Cold Enough for Snow, the narrator visits the pool and ‘felt myself in an instant, the world opening up as if through a great funnel’. The pool can shift you, if only for a moment. The pool as an ideal; an impossible thing; a space of desire; a way back to a home that no longer exists. What compels us to swim? Or—what compels us to write about swimming? Most often, the pool is a site that must be moved through, in order to examine something else, something otherwise inaccessible. In the contained rectangle of water, there is something ineffable or cathartic or neither or both.
In Julie Otsuka’s third novel, The Swimmers (2022), this something is memory, which has its own watery tendencies. Consider the ebb and flow of memory, or how moments trickle or flood back. Otherwise you might wave it off: water under the bridge, forget it. Or as John Keats warns in ‘Ode on Melancholy’, ‘No, no, go not to Lethe, neither twist / Wolf’s-bane, tight-rooted, for its poisonous wine’. It’s a good reminder that the river Lethe, the mythical river of Hades—the waters of which grant its swimmer oblivion—provides the Latin stem for the word lethal.
The Swimmers begins with a chorus of swimmers who detail their chlorinated utopia in lists: some swim ‘because we are injured, and need to heal’; others swim ‘to escape, if only for an hour, our disappointing marriages on land’; then there are those who merely ‘live in the neighborhood and simply love to swim’. Here, it is a collective voice that is equal parts gossipy and eloquent and curt. There are unspoken rules, too: ‘no running, no shouting, no children allowed’. Then there are the ‘real lives’ of swimmers: ‘up above, we are overeaters, underachievers, dog walkers’. The swimmers outside the pool are ‘ungainly and awkward, slowing down with the years’. The swimmers in the water are ‘restored to our old youthful selves’. The pool places the swimmers’ worries at remove; ‘for a brief interlude we are at home in the world’. For the reader, the pool also provides momentary pause, some distance from what is to come.
Perhaps the list is a form of distancing, too: to-do lists chart the distance spanning the start of the day and its tired end; a list of New Year’s resolutions measures the vulnerable distance between reality and desire; in a grocery list, the distance between one’s dinner and items out of stock. The five chapters that constitute The Swimmers are composed mostly of lists, detailed by shifting narrators. This steady accretion of small detail serves two purposes, somewhat at odds with one another. The constructed texture of the work announces itself, placing us always at a distance, but our knowledge of such construction also allows us, conversely, a way into this world that feels true, Otsuka’s presence casting a long shadow over her work. There is a certain friction in being held at arm’s length. It is, of course, still a kind of intimacy—even with the distance, one is still held. The distance becomes elastic. You’re only ever outside, but sometimes you forget. These are not your usual lists, scrawled on an old receipt or crumpled in a fist. Otsuka pushes the form to brilliant, aching potential.
We meet Alice, our protagonist, from afar. At first, she appears on the edges; the pool looms large, but in the chorus of swimmers fast, slow and medium, only Alice’s name appears with frequency: ‘One of us—Alice, a retired lab technician now in the early stages of dementia— comes here because she always has. And even though she may not remember the combination to her locker or where she put her towel, the moment she slips into the water she knows what to do.’ It’s easy to miss Alice, who misses many things too: forgetting when the pool is closed, she knocks on the locked pool doors, ‘wondering if the world has come to an end’. From the perspective of the swimmers’ chorus, Alice is simply another quirk of the pool. (Another unspoken rule: ‘Be nice to Alice.’)
When a mysterious crack appears on the bottom of the pool, the swimmers are wary, alarmed and blasé in turn. Some leave, never to return; others laugh it off but avoid the lane in which the crack lies, uneasy. Alice sees it, forgets it. The crack grows, disappears, returns, and without much warning the pool is closed indefinitely. Inevitably, this event cracks the book in two. The swimmers’ chorus disappears for good, the aquatic ecosystem soon forgotten, and Alice is introduced at the same time she is losing the ability to introduce her own life.
The loss is inevitable, merciless, simple. ‘The art of losing isn’t hard to master,’ Elizabeth Bishop writes, ‘so many things seem filled with the intent / to be lost that their loss is no disaster.’ But loss is difficult to enact on the page, and few do it as well as Bishop does in her poem ‘One Art’. The villanelle form lends itself well to loss, the lines returning to haunt us throughout, amid ‘the lost door keys, the hour badly spent’. How else might losing be enacted, except through time? Like the cycle of loss that structures Bishop’s villanelle, the list form enacts a losing that is brutally devastating in its slow creep—Otsuka pulling us closer and closer to Alice, as Alice becomes ever further from herself.
If we met Alice at a distance, we meet her illness on far more intimate terms. Each vignette in chapter three (titled ‘Diem Perdidi’, Latin for ‘I have lost the day’) alternates between beginnings: ‘She remembers’ or ‘She does not remember’. Alice loses her memories just as we begin to learn them. ‘She remembers that it is bad luck to pick up a dropped comb. She remembers that you should never run to a funeral. She remembers that you shout the truth down into a well.’ But Alice doesn’t remember ‘your name… Ask your father, he’ll know.’ In a compelling double movement, Otsuka fills in the outline of Alice, while simultaneously marking loss.
…
This poetics of loss runs through Otsuka’s œuvre. Her first novel, When the Emperor Was Divine (2002), traces the lives of a Berkeley family during World War II, after the father is arrested for treason. The novel’s spare prose is indebted to Hemingway, strikingly reminiscent of the flat affect and unnamed characters in stories such as ‘Hills Like White Elephants’ (1927): Otsuka refuses to share the main characters’ names, identifying them instead as ‘the woman’, ‘the boy’, ‘the girl’.
The novel opens on ‘the woman’ reading a sign; without the usual identifiers, it takes a moment to realise that she is a Japanese American citizen, in the year 1942, standing in front of a government sign detailing her forced evacuation and detention. After she carefully notes down the details of her family’s impending internment, we follow the woman as she completes errands, carefully packs up her house, gives the cat to the neighbours. In an unexpectedly brutal moment, she calls for the family dog and sits with him, before using a shovel to kill and then bury him in the yard. The novel then follows the family’s long journey on the train from the detention facility in Tanforan, to the dusty Topaz Internment Camp, to their eventual return to their Berkeley home, which has been ruined and ransacked by strangers in the preceding years during the war.
In conversation with Gene Oishi, Otsuka explains her decision to withhold her characters’ names:
These are people from whom everything has been taken, right? Their homes, their dignity, their freedom, their possessions…And I think that the one thing you cannot take away from someone is their name. So only they, and they alone, know who they are. I just wanted to leave them some tiny shred of self.
In leaving this space for her characters, she leaves space for her reader, too. Confronted with such blankness, one is compelled to fill it. In the racialised North American imaginary, where so much is overdetermined, Otsuka provides an alternate—yet is careful not to slip into the racialised trope of inscrutability. She wields Hemingway’s flat affect to a new end: where the town might easily avert their gaze from the racist actions of the state, easily falling for racialised tropes and predetermined caricatures, Otsuka refuses to anchor the text in the same way. A passive witnessing is made difficult, if not impossible.
Such space also allows for fictional material to meld with the autobiographical. When the Emperor Was Divine shares details with Otsuka’s family’s experience of the Japanese American internment, ‘the woman’ modelled off her grandmother, and ‘the girl’ her mother. Otsuka has remarked that she told her mother that ‘the girl’ was not her, but rather ‘somebody that could have been a little bit like her’. Is it possible to ethically depict the traumas—or simply the life—of another? In her 1982 film Reassemblage, artist Trinh T. Minh-ha notes of her documentary subjects, ‘I do not intend to speak about, just nearby’. In order to write such loss, Otsuka’s work is necessarily marked by a poetics of the nearby. At the heart of her work sit two knotted gestures: her desire to represent the Other, inextricable from her unbending refusal to claim the Other.
In the final chapter of When the Emperor Was Divine, Otsuka shutters the distance she has so carefully maintained. Titled ‘Confession’, the novel’s detached third-person narrator is abruptly replaced with a furious first-person narrator—an unidentified Japanese American confessor who confesses to everything to show that there was never anything to confess. The confessor takes on different identities—‘Who am I? You know who I am. Or you think you do. I’m your florist. I’m your grocer. I’m your porter. I’m your waiter.’ This collective first-person is simultaneously intimate, yet expansive, in its refusal to pin down a single experience. Otsuka brings forth a multitude, at once both inside and apart.
…
The ominous crack in The Swimmers— and its perturbed chorus—reminds me of Donald Barthelme’s short story ‘The Balloon’, in which the eponymous balloon appears, inexplicably, to hover over New York. Onlookers share theories about its origins; finally, Barthelme’s narrator admits that the balloon ‘is a spontaneous autobiographical disclosure, having to do with the unease I felt at your absence’. Might we read the crack in The Swimmers as an autobiographical disclosure, faced with looming absence? Accepting the Carnegie Medal for The Swimmers, Otsuka said, ‘What a mystery our parents are, how unknowable every person is.’ A different question, perhaps: do writers always swim in that selfsame pool?
The final chapter of The Swimmers devastates. It is addressed to you, Alice’s unnamed daughter. You share biographical similarities with Otsuka: you are around Otsuka’s age—she, too, has two brothers and a father named Paul; you, too, are a writer, with three published books. More specifically, both you and Otsuka once dated an ex-Zen monk. Otsuka’s mother, who also went by Alice, also died of frontotemporal dementia. In The Swimmers, Alice remembers ‘the number assigned to her family by the government right after the start of the war’, which is ‘13611’. This, too, was the real number assigned to Otsuka’s family shortly after Pearl Harbour was bombed. In addition to mirroring her life, Otsuka’s autofictional method means The Swimmers also loops through her œuvre. Alice shares a dusty outline of ‘the girl’ who appears in Otsuka’s first novel; while Alice swims, ‘scenes from her childhood flash one by one through her head. I was jumping rope in the desert.’ Later on, she remembers ‘sitting next to her brother many years ago on a train to the desert’. As with the fragmented nature of memory, these scenes are pulled out of sequence from When the Emperor Was Divine.
This you generates a complex distance, at once addressing the reader and yet refusing them, inviting us in while demarcating impossible parameters. This you allows Otsuka to create a character that is and is not herself, an autofictive gesture that finally makes clear the autobiographical component of The Swimmers. The mild satisfaction that comes with reading autofiction is often in sorting the ‘auto’ from the ‘fiction’, a process of marking the ever-shifting distance between character and author—but I find Otsuka’s distance much more difficult. Of the relationship between you and Alice, she writes:
When she asked you why you weren’t closer you said you didn’t know. You closed the door. You turned your back. You grew quiet and still, like an animal. You broke her heart. And you wrote.
Inevitably, ‘you wrote’ is followed by the rest of the book, which itself becomes the unavoidable answer to Alice’s question. In always moving towards modes that create distance and then collapse it, Otsuka locates a way to write loss. Her shifting narrators, her distancing modes, her autofictional gestures—all seem in the service of one, huge, unbearable loss, gradual and brutal in its descent. In the last image of the book, you present Alice—now in her final days—with your third novel. At this, Alice swims laps with her eyes: when she finds the ‘photograph on the back flap she stares intently at the picture of your face, then at your name printed beneath it, then at your name on the name tag pinned to your shirt, and then up at your face. And when she gets to your face, she stares at your eyes with wonder. She does this loop again and again.’ She seems on the precipice of speaking. In this final moment, you open the door. But Alice cannot step through.
When interviewed, Otsuka is generous, careful with her words, her voice soft. One interviewer tries to wrap up their conversation with some banal questions. If she’s a swimmer. If she still swims. What part of the book came easily. Which part was more difficult. How she knows when a book is done. And then the interviewer asks who she wishes would read her book, dead or alive. You know what she’s going to say. Of course you do. But it still slices you right open.
…
Leah Jing McIntosh is a critic, researcher and co-editor at Liminal.