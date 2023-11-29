Appraising the pandemic (or, the virus time of global warming)

Alexis Wright’s first novel in a decade—Praiseworthy—falls into this latter category. Wright came to international attention in 2006 with Carpentaria, a landmark in Australian fiction that helped pave the way for the current renaissance of Aboriginal literature. She is known for pushing the boundaries of the English language, using the novel to assert Aboriginal culture as inherently modern, adaptive and—most crucially—sustainable. The environmental concerns expressed throughout Wright’s body of work reflect an Aboriginal worldview that sees human beings as caretakers of the land. Aboriginal political resistance is therefore closely aligned with planetary survival. From the act of sabotage that Will Phantom carries out against an international mining company in Carpentaria, to the wedge of swans that Oblivia leads triumphantly back to Country in The Swan Book (2013), Wright is adamant that a shared future will only be possible if we can stage a return to more harmonious ways of living with nature.

Coming in at over 700 pages, Praiseworthy is the finest distillation yet of Wright’s themes—a bold assertion of Aboriginal sovereignty that successfully encompasses all areas of life: culture, economy, and jurisprudence. The novel harks back to Carpentaria in the way it presents a small, regional community as a microcosm of Australian society, this time the fictional town of Praiseworthy instead of Desperance. However, where Carpentaria stood out for its sprawling, operatic cast of characters, Praiseworthy is a chamber piece by comparison. Wright centres her narrative around the nuclear family of Cause Man Steel, his wife Dance Steel and their two sons, Aboriginal Sovereignty (Ab.Sov for short) and Tommyhawk. The disappearance of Aboriginal Sovereignty into the waters late at night, and subsequent descent of the entire town into mourning, seems pointedly geared towards allegorical readings. Indeed, the novel’s official blurb declares it ‘a fable for the end of days’. Yet the only logical conclusion to be drawn from the numerous references to Trumpism, Twitter, social media disinformation, and the challenges facing the airline industry—especially Qantas, Australia’s national carrier—is that the end of days being depicted here is our own.