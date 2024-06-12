A picture book of violence

Kinsky’s characters, like the interviewees in Chernobyl Prayer, are almost hysterically aware of their surroundings: temperature, light, animal noises and behaviours. The early section of Rombo, before the quake, is saturated in a liquid brightness. Details loop in a gooey haze: the ‘brief, tight tones’ of birds calling to one another; flies crawling over a snake run over in the road; people doing their chores, unsettled by impulses they can’t grasp or explain. The effect, on a reader, is of cinematic dread (Sam Peckinpah’s malevolence; the latent, impersonal menace of Werner Herzog). Just before dark, one speaker, Anselmo, hears il rombo—the shattering sound that presages a quake: ‘not a preluding roar, as it was referred to, two hundred years ago, but rather an ongoing rage that no human ear could have endured’. He watches ‘the dark snow come loose’ from the peak above his village, and then the earthquake itself is ‘everywhere’, the air ‘full of… human voices in a shrill state of agitation, taken to shelter, searching for neighbours, screaming from below the wreckage, clutching rubble, rolling, calling, sobbing, a wail in the dark’.

The recorded toll on 6 May 1976 was close to 1,000. No one in the village of the novel dies, but all know someone close by who does. And as another character, Gigi, observes, many lose their minds the following summer. To incorporate this experience that ‘cannot be erased or redeemed, because it is beyond the categories of good and evil’ is impossible; it pushes them too far. What is left, instead, is only to tell and retell what has happened to them. (‘We are all damned to memory,’ Gigi says.) Each of Rombo’s speakers offers their version of the earthquake’s splitting of the world into ‘before’ and ‘after’. Their accounts do not interact directly, but something communal emerges in the overlap: an urgency grows; a sense, close to that which Alexievich observes, that some collective attestation is demanded, even of those without answers. ‘Come on, Toni, tell us something,’ another speaker is hassled. ‘We all know something about 6 May.’

Tragedy births the urge to reverse- choreograph events, grasp for a retrospective clairvoyance that might offer some sense of control: you knew things were off, you saw signs, you smelled the bitter milk. A very particular sensation of trauma: the tight, sickly feeling that you knew all along—or someone did. (‘If one had learned the language of the birds they would have known,’ says one of Rombo’s speakers, Mara; ‘The bees knew,’ a returnee says in Chernobyl Prayer4.) In this way all stories become talismans: folklore as coping mechanism—a sticking place for the anxiety that something could have been done; salve for the fear nothing could have. Everyone clocks the black snake squashed in the road (a bad omen), wonders ‘whether the bus driver knew what he had wrought’. Or maybe it is Riba Faronika, the mermaid from one speaker’s grandmother’s tales of unrelenting woe, whose ‘every movement… delivers calamity across the world’.