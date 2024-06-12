A picture book of violence

Reviewed: Rombo, Esther Kinsky, translated by Caroline Schmidt, Fitzcarraldo Editions
‘Earthquake weather’ is broadly dismissed by scientists, most charitably viewed as a psychological phenomenon, a post facto rifling for meteorological clues. ‘Remember,’ a seismologist told an LA news station last year,1 ‘people always try to make patterns.’ Still, in the Friuli region in northeast Italy on 6 May 1976, after a day of suffocating atmospheric strangeness, the earthquake does come. And then: ‘The world is not the same.’
In Esther Kinsky’s fifth novel, seven fictional inhabitants of a remote village in the area—close by Mount Canin, high on the mountainous border between Italy and Slovenia—give their accounts of the disaster. Rombo splices together their ‘rambling, varying, forever trembling stories’—imagined testimonies of a real event. Kinsky’s style has been described as ‘something like fictional reportage’,2 and compared, in her earlier work, to W.G. Sebald’s ‘prose narratives’.3 It parallels the non-fiction work of journalist Svetlana Alexievich, whose distinctive record-keeping mode is built from oral statement choruses. Alexievich is, to the point, also interested in moments of disaster: wars, environmental degradations and social upheavals, and the privations that follow. In such situations, as she writes at the start of Chernobyl Prayer, ‘Facts alone were not enough; we felt an urge to look behind the facts, to delve into the meaning of what was happening.’
In the ‘new idioms’ she collects from her subjects, Alexievich locates a deeper sort of information. She gleans, channels and understands an urgent drive to share experiences not yet understood (perhaps never to be understood). The very real interviewees in Chernobyl Prayer are ‘consciously converting their suffering into new knowledge’.
‘Someone will read it and make sense of it,’ they tell Alexievich. ‘Later, after we’re gone.’ What her historical—and almost impressionistic—collages capture is ‘the effect of the shock’. She is, in her own words, ‘searching for those shocked people’. Rombo is doing something similar. But Kinsky, in choosing to fictionalise her seven speakers, makes space to go where the historian cannot: to create her own idioms of shock, and experiment with the poetry of their accounting; to play with the patterns— do something other than record.
Kinsky’s characters, like the interviewees in Chernobyl Prayer, are almost hysterically aware of their surroundings: temperature, light, animal noises and behaviours. The early section of Rombo, before the quake, is saturated in a liquid brightness. Details loop in a gooey haze: the ‘brief, tight tones’ of birds calling to one another; flies crawling over a snake run over in the road; people doing their chores, unsettled by impulses they can’t grasp or explain. The effect, on a reader, is of cinematic dread (Sam Peckinpah’s malevolence; the latent, impersonal menace of Werner Herzog). Just before dark, one speaker, Anselmo, hears il rombo—the shattering sound that presages a quake: ‘not a preluding roar, as it was referred to, two hundred years ago, but rather an ongoing rage that no human ear could have endured’. He watches ‘the dark snow come loose’ from the peak above his village, and then the earthquake itself is ‘everywhere’, the air ‘full of… human voices in a shrill state of agitation, taken to shelter, searching for neighbours, screaming from below the wreckage, clutching rubble, rolling, calling, sobbing, a wail in the dark’.
The recorded toll on 6 May 1976 was close to 1,000. No one in the village of the novel dies, but all know someone close by who does. And as another character, Gigi, observes, many lose their minds the following summer. To incorporate this experience that ‘cannot be erased or redeemed, because it is beyond the categories of good and evil’ is impossible; it pushes them too far. What is left, instead, is only to tell and retell what has happened to them. (‘We are all damned to memory,’ Gigi says.) Each of Rombo’s speakers offers their version of the earthquake’s splitting of the world into ‘before’ and ‘after’. Their accounts do not interact directly, but something communal emerges in the overlap: an urgency grows; a sense, close to that which Alexievich observes, that some collective attestation is demanded, even of those without answers. ‘Come on, Toni, tell us something,’ another speaker is hassled. ‘We all know something about 6 May.’
Tragedy births the urge to reverse- choreograph events, grasp for a retrospective clairvoyance that might offer some sense of control: you knew things were off, you saw signs, you smelled the bitter milk. A very particular sensation of trauma: the tight, sickly feeling that you knew all along—or someone did. (‘If one had learned the language of the birds they would have known,’ says one of Rombo’s speakers, Mara; ‘The bees knew,’ a returnee says in Chernobyl Prayer4.) In this way all stories become talismans: folklore as coping mechanism—a sticking place for the anxiety that something could have been done; salve for the fear nothing could have. Everyone clocks the black snake squashed in the road (a bad omen), wonders ‘whether the bus driver knew what he had wrought’. Or maybe it is Riba Faronika, the mermaid from one speaker’s grandmother’s tales of unrelenting woe, whose ‘every movement… delivers calamity across the world’.
Not all folktales in Kinsky’s book are so legible. Two, ‘loosely adapted’ (as she mentions in her acknowledgements) from Italo Calvino’s famous collection Italian Folktales, stand unfigured; their inclusion exceeds narrative, like the facts of the quake itself—almost random. But as Calvino wrote elsewhere,5 ‘in the special logic of fables, every object has its practical efficacy’. The fey totems in these tales—birds going to a party; a mother looking for a happy shirt for her sad son—act as depth charges.6 Not everything can be processed, Kinsky reminds you. Pieces of concrete rubble in the rivers after the quake ‘come into their own as wreckage, maintain their fragmented nature and remain witness… [they] do not submit to anything new.’
This mess of debris is like the memories of the speakers—which Rombo gathers but refuses to force meaning from. To Mara, memories are ‘a way of keeping order’. To Silvia, however, they are ‘not ordered… [are] a heap of shards’. To Anselmo, memory ‘is an animal, it barks with many mouths’; to Olga, it is ‘forever being woven’. To Toni, memory is inevitably invented, ‘no longer the same’ once uttered. ‘What is truth, what is imagination when it comes to an experience like this?’ asks Lina. While the event they have endured in Friuli is, as Alexievich writes of Chernobyl, ‘no metaphor’, it is also likewise ‘a mystery that [they] have yet to unravel’.
Kinsky’s prolific career as a poet is noteworthy here.7 Rombo, vast yet spectral, is framed around spaces where things used to be. Its sonorous lyricism— and the slow, doom-laden beauty of its translation by Caroline Schmidt—intones something beyond the page (a sensibility yet again described in parallel by Alexievich: ‘dazzled by infinity’). In the cracks between the many free indirect ‘interviews’—speech without hooks, abrupt changes in perspective—are fragments and ‘found objects’, samples of landscape both man-made and natural: cuckoos, vipers, nightjars, ruined kilns, photographs, flowers, pathways. Kinsky’s documentarian-style narration mirrors Alexievich, but she uses the freedom afforded by the novel form to take a more omniscient, geological view of time. She not only records her speakers but the life of the rock itself, the mass of peaks around the village—‘a picture book of the violence that certainly transpired in order for [these mountains] to be formed’.
Something reverberates under Kinsky’s calm carousel of artefacts: in the shifting plates, the permanence and then shocking displacement, the violent reordering of the psyche. She has previously been grouped among the psycho-geographers,8 who interpret environments as they are experienced, subjectively, by a person. If you apply that lens to Rombo, scars in rock—from the earthquake, and from long before it—can be ‘read as a script’. What does it say? Maybe that we likewise embody the violence of our own formation—reorientating, reforming around the events that destabilised us. The earthquake supersedes the speakers’ existing traumas and restitches them to a recurring present. Olga carries the memory of it in her nose and mouth ‘as if it were embossed’, she repeats three times in the novel, ‘and I can never be sure when it will awaken’. The villagers try ‘to live, to outlive, to live on’. But a second earthquake does come, just months later. Anselmo’s grandmother can only stand in the yard and scream.
Kinsky, layering the speakers’ recollections with the mountains’ memories of ancient time, depicts a nature that has always been implacable and unsteady, resistant to human attempts to coerce, tame or even navigate it. Solidity—even of rock—is repeatedly revealed to be a matter of illusion. And yet over centuries, before and after 6 May 1976, the people of the village continue to build their homes and stories.
Rombo inscribes memory on the threshold of forgetting. Each of its seven sections is marked by a different, unexplained rectangular panel: an etching, or rubbing, scored with ambiguous markings. On the last pages, Kinsky shows her hand: they are sections of a fresco, from the cathedral rebuilt at Venzone (a town below the village, not far from Canin on a map). Or not the fresco, in fact, but the ‘marginalia’ of the pilgrims who visited it—‘they who wanted to brace themselves against oblivion’.
…
Imogen Dewey is a writer, editor and journalist based in Sydney, on Gadigal land. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Meanjin, the Sydney Review of Books and elsewhere.
References
[1] ‘Is earthquake weather real? Dr. Lucy Jones sets the record straight’, CBS, 21 August 2023. https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/is-earthquake-weather-real-dr-lucy-jones-sets-the-record-straight
[2] Maddie Crum, ‘The Best Books of 2023’, Vulture. https://www.vulture.com/article/best-books-of-2023.html
[3] Anna MacDonald, ‘The Texture of an Edge’, 3:AM Magazine. https://www.3ammagazine.com/3am/the-texture-of-an-edge/
[5] Italo Calvino tr. Ann Goldstein, ‘Seven Flasks of Tears’, The Written World and the Unwritten World, Penguin Classics, 2023.
[6] A metaphor I stole from another review, of a different book—also about folktales, also about violence, and events that exceed the scale of narrative.
[7] Kinsky is, for further context, a writer well-established to the point of reverence: multiple volumes of poetry, essays and children’s books. The ‘uncommon attention’ of her work won her, among many other awards, Germany’s 2022 Kleist Prize; Rombo was awarded the W.-G.-Sebald-Literaturpreis in 2020.
[8] See footnote 3. In theory a more urban discipline, but River, the novel discussed, is a more urban book.