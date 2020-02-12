From the Meanjin archive and first published in the Autumn issue of 2004, correspondence between Meanjin’s founding editor Clem Christesen and Geelong Grammar school magazine editor, Rupert Murdoch.
Geelong Church of England Grammar School
Corio, Victoria.
12/7/49
Dear Mr. Christesen,
The School Literary Society down here has appointed me to edit a literary magazine. Knowing of your record with Meanjin I thought that I would write to you for some advice.
I plan to bring something out very much along the lines of Meanjin, although of course it will have to be of very limited talent as it will be confined to the efforts of the boys here.
I had hoped to include some good illustrations but owing to the alarming printing costs I think I will probably have to eliminate these items, which is a great pity. However, one the boys down here who is very interested in modern trends in art, especially in Australia has written an article on the ‘Art of Dobell’. Consequently I wondered if you would be able to lend us one or two blocks with which to illustrate the subject. We would be most grateful if you would do this for us and would, of course, take all responsibility.
However, what I am writing to you for is for some general hints on editing this sort of magazine. If you could spare a few minutes some time to write these hints down and send them off to me I would indeed be most indebted to you.
I remain,
Yours sincerely,
Rupert Murdoch
P.S. Please don’t think that I’m merely trying to bring out a 6.G.S edition of Meanjin—far from it! The idea is merely to let what literary talent there is in the school to stretch its legs and encourage other boys to have a shot at writing—RKM
***
Mr. C. B. Christesen,
The Editor,
Meanjin,
Melbourne University, Carlton …N. 3.
14th July, 1949
Dear Mr. Murdoch,
Thank you for your letter of July 12. Under separate cover I am sending you a block of Professor Giblin by William Dobell. I shall be only too pleased to let you have other blocks if you wish. ‘Margaret Olley’ by Dobell appeared in the Autumn issue of Meaniin. If you cull through copies of the magazine and find other illustrations which appeal to you—by Thake, Preston, Drysdale, Prater, Friend, Wilson, Nolan, etc.—make a list of them and send to me. I might ask you to pay postage, however, as the blocks are rather heavy. I could also let you have several ‘dinkers’, small line drawings to fill pages.
As to ‘general hints’ about editing—I’m afraid it would take me many pages to set out my ideas on the subject. It is experience that counts most of all; one can’t learn except by doing the job yourself and overcoming all sorts of problems. I could be of little help without examining the material you propose using. Aim at quality; don’t be afraid to ‘edit’ an article. Try to get a balance in the magazine between creative literary work—short stories, poetry—and critical work. I prefer original imaginative work rather than writings about writings! Format is important: typeface, paper, layout, etc. Don’t crowd the pages too much; leave good margins, top, sides and bottom, and plenty of space for the headings. I’ve always had to crowd Meaniin pages far too much. I don’t know what kind of journal you propose publishing, but perhaps you could be guided by some good examples—M.U.M. (if yours is to be as large as that), or perhaps Horizon. As an editor you’ll find you will have to be pretty ruthless when handling copy!
With every good wish,
Sincerely, yours,
Clem Christesen.
***
Geelong Church of England Grammar School
Corio, Victoria.
19/7/49
Dear Mr. Christesen
I enclose 4/- postage,
Thank you very much indeed for your letter of July 14—also the block of Professor Giblin by William Dobell. I would also like to have ‘Margaret Olley’ by Dobell if it is not too much trouble for you. Some ‘dinkers’ would also be very welcome. Your offer is extremely generous and we are more than grateful to you for this help. I only hope that I am not being somewhat too presumptuous in accepting it. I will return the blocks immediately after use.
Also thank you for the advice on editing which will no doubt prove sound, although I must confess to being a little nervous of ‘editing’ good material in fear of spoiling it. However, I suppose that that will all come with experience! Thanking you once again,
I remain,
Yours gratefully,
R. K. Murdoch
P.S. Have you ‘Joshua Smith’ or any other Oobell portraits or landscapes? The reason for all the Dobell requests is mainly that some one has written a very good article on D.’s Art and I wanted to illustrate it properly.
***
Geelong Church of England Grammar School
Corio, Victoria.
19/8/49
Dear Mr. Christesen
This is to thank you very, very much for your equally kind help to us in producing our first issue of the School Literary Magazine. 350 copies arrived yesterday from the printer and now only a few specially hoarded now are remaining. We are naturally very pleased with this—and also most grateful to you for your help in lending me those Dobell blocks and dinkers. We used all the dinkers and Margaret Olley. I am sending you a complimentary copy and will return the blocks as soon as they are back from the printer.
The main fault, I think with this issue is its tendency towards being stodgy and too solid without any good humorous interruptions. However it is quite interesting and in spots very well written. Perhaps you would be so good as to give me your impressions.
If I may, I would very much like to ask you for something of Russel Drysdale’s as he is an old boy of this school and we intend to have a bit of a splash about him next time. Once again, thank you very much.
Yours sincerely,
R. K. Murdoch
