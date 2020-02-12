I had hoped to include some good illustrations but owing to the alarming printing costs I think I will probably have to eliminate these items, which is a great pity. However, one the boys down here who is very interested in modern trends in art, especially in Australia has written an article on the ‘Art of Dobell’. Consequently I wondered if you would be able to lend us one or two blocks with which to illustrate the subject. We would be most grateful if you would do this for us and would, of course, take all responsibility.

However, what I am writing to you for is for some general hints on editing this sort of magazine. If you could spare a few minutes some time to write these hints down and send them off to me I would indeed be most indebted to you.

I remain,

Yours sincerely, Rupert Murdoch

P.S. Please don’t think that I’m merely trying to bring out a 6.G.S edition of Meanjin—far from it! The idea is merely to let what literary talent there is in the school to stretch its legs and encourage other boys to have a shot at writing—RKM

***

Mr. C. B. Christesen,

The Editor,

Meanjin,

Melbourne University, Carlton …N. 3.

14th July, 1949

Dear Mr. Murdoch,

Thank you for your letter of July 12. Under separate cover I am sending you a block of Professor Giblin by William Dobell. I shall be only too pleased to let you have other blocks if you wish. ‘Margaret Olley’ by Dobell appeared in the Autumn issue of Meaniin. If you cull through copies of the magazine and find other illustrations which appeal to you—by Thake, Preston, Drysdale, Prater, Friend, Wilson, Nolan, etc.—make a list of them and send to me. I might ask you to pay postage, however, as the blocks are rather heavy. I could also let you have several ‘dinkers’, small line drawings to fill pages.

As to ‘general hints’ about editing—I’m afraid it would take me many pages to set out my ideas on the subject. It is experience that counts most of all; one can’t learn except by doing the job yourself and overcoming all sorts of problems. I could be of little help without examining the material you propose using. Aim at quality; don’t be afraid to ‘edit’ an article. Try to get a balance in the magazine between creative literary work—short stories, poetry—and critical work. I prefer original imaginative work rather than writings about writings! Format is important: typeface, paper, layout, etc. Don’t crowd the pages too much; leave good margins, top, sides and bottom, and plenty of space for the headings. I’ve always had to crowd Meaniin pages far too much. I don’t know what kind of journal you propose publishing, but perhaps you could be guided by some good examples—M.U.M. (if yours is to be as large as that), or perhaps Horizon. As an editor you’ll find you will have to be pretty ruthless when handling copy!