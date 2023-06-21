Join us! Laneway launch at Readings Carlton, Thu 29 June

Join us in the Readings Carlton laneway—rug up!—and let’s launch Meanjin Winter 2023 in style.

Starting with artist Catherine Ryan offering provocative excerpts from her essay ‘I went for a walk and saw my own dystopian art’. Plus a State of the Nation reading from Jasper Peach, poetry from Ella Ferris, and an essay by the venerable journal’s bold new designer Stephen Banham.

With Editor Esther Anatolitis outlining what’s in store for us in the latest edition, Meanjin and Readings will set a bold new tone for the national conversation.

Time 6:30–7:30pm Thursday 29 June 2023

Place Readings Carlton, 309 Lygon St

RSVP Free—bookings are essential

Artist Catherine Ryan uses humour to prompt questions and debate about our social order—particularly about gaps and silences where urgent social issues are not confronted. Look for excerpts of her essay on the walls of the Readings laneway as you go on your own ‘silly little walks’.

Writer Jasper Peach is a trans, non-binary and disabled writer, editor, civil celebrant and broadcaster. They are passionate about equitable access and inclusion, with a strong focus on storytelling centring around the dismantling of misplaced shame. Jasper will read from their State of the Nation piece ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Taribelang and Djubugay poet, ballerina and actor Ella Ferris has enjoyed some extraordinary career achievements to date, including portraying Evonne Goolagong Cawley in the MTC’s Sunshine Super Girl, and being an occasional Wiggle. Ella will read her poem ‘Citronella’.

Graphic designer Stephen Banham is one of Australia’s leading proponents of the power of great typography. (Love the new Meanjin design? It’s his work!) Stephen will read from his The Year In… piece ‘Not talking about typography in 2022.’

All welcome: it’s free, but bookings are essential



IMAGE Clockwise from top left: Catherine Ryan, Ella Ferris, Stephen Banham, Jasper Peach