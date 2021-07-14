Winners Announced: Meanjin University of Melbourne Student Poetry Competition

We are delighted to announce the winners of our first ever poetry competition, held for students of the University of Melbourne.

The winning poem will be published in our Spring 2021 print edition, and the two runner-ups will be published on our blog.

Without further ado, the winner is:

The Diet Coke Side of the Moon, by George Cox.

George Cox is currently completing an honours thesis about I. A. Richards and aesthetic education. His poems have become a bit more affective, recently, but he’s hoping it’s just a phase.

The runners-up are:

Noctiluca Scintillans, or Sea Sparkle, by Nandini Shah.

Nandini is a writer and poet working on Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung country. She is interested in writing as political thinking as well as language’s relationship to the natural world. She has recently been shortlisted for Overland’s Kuracca Prize for excellence in Australian literature, pending a final result.

and . . .

modes of cleaning, acts I–III, by Wen-Juenn Lee.

Wen-Juenn is a poet and editor who lives on unceded Wurundjeri land. Her writing has been published or is forthcoming in Meanjin, Cordite, Antithesis, Landfall, Southerly, Scum Mag, and Going Down Swinging.

Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all who entered.

If you’re in Melbourne, come along to our poetry night next Wednesday the 21st of July to hear the winners read their poems. The event is free, but registration is essential.