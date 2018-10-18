Why Australia Is the Perfect Mark for Toxic, Trolling Neo-Nazi Memes

In August this year, Sky News broadcast an interview with a Neo Nazi (who thinks you should beat women to control them).

In the ensuing backlash, head of Sky News Angelos Frangopoulos said:

‘It was an error of judgement and we have taken action to ensure our standards, which we are proud of, are maintained.’

A few days after that, a newly-minted Australian Senator said, in his maiden speech:

‘The final solution to the immigration problem of course is a popular vote.’

And a little later, a blatantly insincere defence of the phrase, on the grounds that the words had nothing to do with Hitler’s ‘Final Solution’, and taken out of context.

Are you detecting something of a pattern here? Every time things get a little ethnic-cleansy, it’s walked back — as a mistake, a misinterpretation or a regrettable lapse in normally-solid standards.

Words mean everything and they mean nothing, and intent changes every few seconds. Every little instance of white supremacy is realised through a toxic and poisonous mode of speech that rots the common faith we hold in language and meaning.

It keeps happening. And it’s happened again.