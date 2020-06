So White. So What. Somewhere before White Fragility became the lingo du jour of anti-racism workshops, white people stopped telling me out loud that they were ‘one of the good ones’. They chuckled and said ‘Oh, I’m so white’. They offered me a conspiring ...

If You Choose to Stay, We May Not Be Able to Save You If you are in or close to the bush, leave now. If you choose to stay, we may not be able to save you. Save woollen blankets to wrap yourself in if the fire comes. If you are trapped in ...

Crosses, Flags, Arches A building with a cross on top, what is that? It’s a gathering place where decent, wholesome people come together and they share values protected by that American flag. It could be said that that beautiful building flanked by those ...

Writing the Apocalypse It’s like the apocalypse out there.’ How many times I heard it said in the summer, in the bushfire season. The exclamatory tone of the early months made way for weariness in January, and desperate humour by early autumn as ...