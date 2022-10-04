What I’m Reading

It’s summer and I’m reading Jennifer Down’s Bodies of Light while at the beach with friends. We eat sandwiches and do quizzes from the newspaper. I think about whether the book matches my Speedos and painted nails. The text is in the foreground of a selfie I take that I will later send to a man I’ve been chatting to. He will ignore me the day we’re finally supposed to meet.

For some reason, I have wholly internalised that books are a must-have beach-side accessory. It’s here that I am showing that I am the kind of person who wears revealing bathers and goes to the beach in summer and has friends and reads even though the sun and the conversation do not permit any reading to actually happen. Bodies of Light blocks the harsh sun from my face and communicates to passers-by that I am a beach person and also a book person. Because both are half-true, but I need them to think they’re full-true.

⋄⋄⋄

I am hate-reading Jeremy Atherton Lin’s Gay Bar when I read the words ‘admin twink’ and I feel seen. I organise my books chronologically by author. I used to arrange them by colour because I thought that was both logical and pretty, but a man I went on a date with told me that organising by author is the only acceptable way to arrange a collection. When I go to people’s homes and see that their books are organised by colour, I think about how nice it looks and how much nicer it is that they avoided going on a date with the man pretending to be a librarian.

Visitors’ eyes will scan my bookshelf, and I feel my taste being examined. I think about how the books I choose are like fashion accessories, extensions of my identity. Which like all things curated is totally fake. I worry that people will dwell too long on the books that don’t match the intellectual character that I have haphazardly built. Is it worse to have an empty shelf, or to have a shelf full of books you should be embarrassed to have read? I think about how I have found a way to integrate shame into something like putting objects on a shelf.

⋄⋄⋄

A boy comes to my house to make me dinner and gives me lots of advice. The latter was not included in the original proposition. This is probably a red flag but also everything he said was kind of true so I am sincerely grateful and forgiving of his candour: exercise is good for your health; you should smoke weed to combat stress; an island bench would really transform your kitchen.

He looks over my books and comments on The Velvet Rage and asks what I think of it. He doesn’t have nice things to say about it. Which is fine because neither do I. But I worry that there is a split second before I get to agree with him and the general rule that this book stinks where he assumes I have included it in my collection because I found the book good.

I don’t tell him that I have very regularly thought about removing this book from my shelf to avoid conversations exactly like this one. I don’t tell him that liking and not-liking certain hot-girl and not-hot-girl literature does not make us more interesting. I think, damn.

⋄⋄⋄

If asked for a recommendation, I will deflect as best I can. I am not avoiding it because I don’t have any opinions, but normally I just don’t trust them. I will defer to writers’ social media feeds, and I will read a book just because they tell me to. And the cover is pretty. Or because there’s a Maggie Nelson quote on the front. And admittedly even Maggie makes mistakes.

When asked for recommendations I’m worried that I now actually must have an opinion on books rather than just using them as accessories.

I am uncomfortable telling people what I’m reading or giving recommendations or writing blogs about what I’m reading as it feels like I’m participating in a taste-making practice that feels wholly off-limits. It feels like someone will say my taste is dumb or my taste is built only on what I think I should be reading and therefore saying I like or don’t like something will always end in a misstep.

I can’t confidently write about what I’m reading without fully acknowledging that I am only reading it because I like the way it makes me look when I am on the train.

⋄⋄⋄

I’m halfway through reading some hot-girl book when I think, do I even like reading or do I just like being seen as someone who reads? Probably, but at this point in the writing I can’t be bothered to split the two. While writing I read Michael Sun’s piece ‘no thoughts head empty’ which tells me that ‘the act of reading holds no intrinsic virtue.’ I’m glad to have read this. Less glad that now not only am I fraud reader, but I’m also a fraud writer. Nice.

Instead of doing anything drastic like dwelling, I try to pinpoint the exact moment when my main priority when going into a library or bookstore switched from needing to pee out of excitement to being concerned about which books I stand near.

⋄⋄⋄

I started a bookstagram because two of my good friends have foodstagrams and I wanted to take the piss out of them. The account is private. It’s a kind of digital bookshelf where I get to combine the feeling of putting objects on a shelf and the pressing the post button. I wanted to use it to challenge my fear of signalling taste. Now I mostly just use it to catalogue my different nail colours and take selfies with the books I like (neutral expression), love (smize) or hate (also, smize). I’m trying to pretend to be someone who is known for reading but is actually just someone who is known for selfies. I’m trying to make my selfies intellectual. I am not succeeding.

A friend says that they can’t wait to see my next review and I think maybe they’re missing the point. Am I not ironic enough?!

⋄⋄⋄

A boy I’m dating asks for recommendations for books he should read. Right away, I’m a little unsettled. What if I suggest a book that he doesn’t like or that doesn’t elevate me in his eyes as a good book person? What if he sees me for what I truly am, which is someone who reads to be seen as a reader and not as someone who actually reads.

He tells me he doesn’t even really want to read them, it’s more just to put them on his empty mantle—it’s looking bare. I kind of love him for this. This sits right with me.

I recommend David Wojnarowicz’s Close to the Knives because I guess I’m trying to torture him in more ways than one.

Mason Wood is a writer living in Naarm. He is published in Voiceworks, Archerand others. He is a recipient of the Wheeler Centre Hot Desk Fellowship 2022. He is currently the Marketing Manager at Going Down Swinging.