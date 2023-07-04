What I’m Reading

Reading has become a simple luxury. Book clubs exist in the 2020s by members frantically listening to audio books at work to ‘catch up’ before the big night out. I’ve tried. I just can’t do it. I was once proudly presented with a Kindle so that I could move into the twenty-first century, but I must admit that after it had lost its charge following the festive season, it remained in my desk drawer, unused. Dusty. And then outdated. I’m terrible with technology and want a book that I can hold in my hands (and drop in the bath if needed). A book with the thrill of being the first person to bend its pages at right angles against its spine. Or, to be vaguely disquieted by the trail of crumbs wedged like insects, mummified in papyrus by its previous owner.

When reading as a child, I often had someone standing in front of me, yelling, and I would be none the wiser until their shadow fell over the page. I just couldn’t hear them; I was so completely absorbed. Now I rarely have the time to lose myself in another world. My need for immersion in a different reality is inadequately satisfied by glimpses of poets on Instagram and when I read the text lines of inspirational TikToks while frying dinner or parking outside the shops.

Since the inception of writing in 3400 BC, people have been fascinated by making marks on paper to carry with them to gift to loved ones. Before that, they made marks on their homes as a record and to tell stories. As a child growing up in the Northern Territory, I was taken to the caves and overhangs of Kakadu by traditional Elder Felix Holmes and an anthropologist who was a family friend. The alien-like pictures serve as stark reminders of those who walked the land before us. This land we call Australia and the stories it reveals is undeniably recognisable. Its red sands, bright horizons and scorching heat sets it apart from any other place in the world. Are these markings thousands of years old? Who made them? What was their story? In my final years of high school, I struggled with History. Not because I grappled with the consequences of battles and civilisations, but because there wasn’t enough on the people. I didn’t want to memorise dates, I wanted to understand how the lone soul standing in the midst of the melee felt when everyone fell screaming around them. I yearned to know what they thought when they woke that morning, and who would miss them when they were gone.

It is this that draws me to The Silence of Water and the story within it that links generations. Written by Western Australian writer Sharron Booth, the novel was shortlisted for a Hungerford Award in 2020. My father loved print as much as me. He had a printing press in a small room alongside our living room when I was growing up. He was a typesetter, and one of his first gifts to me as a baby was the block letters of my first name cast solidly in lead type. It was he who first introduced me to books made in the previous century with pages bound and sealed together so that you had to cut them open with a pen knife to read the contents. However, his generosity did not extend to all forms of print. When I was a teenager, he would not allow me to buy coming-of-age magazines with sealed sections to open in this style. I inherited them from a friend down the road, already opened, minus the thrill.

The Silence of Water reveals a family secret that is known yet unknown for years, the way things are in many families. ‘Were all those stories you told me true!’ the daughter shouts. ‘In their way, yes, they were true,’ the grandfather replies. The relationship between travellers trying to find answers amongst the strength and harshness of the Australian elements is also what draws me to Banjawarn by Josh Kemp, which is set in the Goldfields of Western Australia and was the joint winner of the Dorothy Hewett Award in 2021, and the winner of the WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer. In both books, the main characters are children finding their way, assisted by men who have lost theirs. In The Silence of Water, Fan delves into her family’s past and asks questions that people would prefer to ignore. In Banjawarn, Gareth strikes up a friendship with bereft Luna and ultimately, her strength and resiliency is what saves him. Again and again the characters return to the elements for solace: to the desert; to the sea. In a land where the first wave of invaders pride themselves on keeping a stiff upper lip, sometimes only nature can speak to and soothe a ragged heart. When I asked a loved one if they believed in reincarnation, and what they would come back to enjoy, they answered, ‘The people to walk with’. I countered, asking, ‘And what if you have no-one? Then walking with nature would become healing in the absence of friends.’

Set in a sea-side town in Australia where nearly 10,000 male convicts were sent between 1850 and 1868, The Silence of Water evokes a feeling of emotionless suppression. Water is again used to represent pools of emotion. And yet, here in the most isolated city in the world, the river and sea unite us all. As somewhere to go when the arid sand bakes under the suburbs. As somewhere to meet and talk, or not talk. It’s the perfect distraction to avoid unspoken issues: one can always comment on the surf. In a town where in the 1850s over half the men in Fremantle were murderers or hardened criminals, it is easy to assume that any form of reflection was violently beaten into oblivion. In The People of Perth: A Social History of Western Australia’s Capital City, Tom Stannage writes: ‘There were times indeed when Perth seemed to be a society under siege, with strengthened doors, fitted locks, restricted personal movement (especially) for women and children, and over and above this nervousness and concern, the actual felt experience of personal violence, alienation, and degradation.‘ Edwin, a pivotal character in Booth’s novel, is an old man at the end of his life who was also sentenced to death for murder before he was sent to Australia.

So, do we live to find answers or run from them? These questions are grappled with in both works, by moving towns or by fogging the brain through drugs as Hoyle does in Banjawarn and Edwin does through drink in The Silence of Water. What draws every reader to a story is the potential to find someone whose path has mirrored our own. Perhaps Booth and Kemp’s role is to show us another way forward, shining a different shade of light particular to our broad vista by being unafraid to ask questions. New Australia is dancing around what to call things now. Australia Day? Harmony Day? It is no wonder that great atrocities have been committed when we see the people that came here and the pain that accompanied them. When we understand where we have come from, the violence in all of our pasts, the only thing that truly stands out is the call to truth from this sweeping country. In both books, the land and the ocean are central characters. In Banjawarn, dishevelled Hoyle says: ‘This country doesn’t talk. It sings. What’s it sing about? Mostly good stuff.’ Hoyle thinks about it. ‘Sometimes some not so good stuff.’

In The Silence of Water, Agnes and her daughter Fan have a tense relationship. Fan strains against the ties of her mother’s silence and protection. Yet the ocean unites them. ‘She screamed into the waves to try and scare away her fear. Their feet slipped and they sank. By the time the sea spat them out to the grey sky, they were waist-deep, coughing, and Agnes was pulling Fan along with a strength that surprised both of them.’

We read to uncover a call to action we all need at some point in our lives. For some it is the death of a loved one that jettisons a push into reality. For others it is the realisation that addiction is a fast road to loneliness when all we want is connection. As a child I would seek to get lost in the other worlds of pages. As an adult with a young family, I found myself ignoring the reality of my situation in a relationship of violence and concern, such as the early days of Fremantle. Josh Kemp creates this moment in Banjawarn:

Hoyle recalls the falling star. Seeing the candent trail of it burn a line out of the night. He’d reported other, stranger sightings from out in the breakaway country and they hadn’t believed him. They told him he always saw more than what was really there.

As my eyes opened to the reality of my situation, I took heed of what the oceans and rivers were showing me: a way to leave and start another journey; a way back to myself.

Journey

To walk

Search for new home

we agreed.

Times past the only adventure

lifetime surrender

leave kith and kin

Hearth and home

Elders Enemies

Many enemies

Being cast out

We chose to go

Crossed rivers streams

Through fields forests fjords

Through red earth brown

Rain mist tears

Before us a valley

Stopped

wind in our hair

Dropped

Our bundles

Green fields forever

This

Will be ours

you said

on all fours

You claimed me

Malice demanding debt

No choice but to move on

I ate dirt

you

Sowing seed

For the home

We were forced to find.

Through Water

You hulking crab

Slicing our home

Your fear

I retreat

Bitterness protects

I speak

To you

A version of truth to friends

Then silent

I won’t face it

Sometimes

One can reason with a madman

Now I’m here

Incredulous

the first morning

to realise

slept through the night

Unbroken by screaming

Here

with love that listens

friends who protect

here water sunlight my days

tickles and hugs

Exploring rock pools

Oh you crab.

I try diagnose where all went wrong

the reason it became murky

I cant do it

All I have I tried

Enough

was not safe

On that Greyhound bus

With infant on my lap

child by my side

I knew I could not stay

Solace

I choose to return home

past the river

Its silent brown banks

pulling me like Waygl

from long ago

Lapping waves gentle

threading together

Moments from my life

funnelled down tributaries

to make me here

Kids under uncles ice cream van

Ferry rides with Grandma

Teenage kisses on its fields

Prawning starlight beers

Stitches of colour forming womanhood

Picnics effort and disappointment

Jetties of full moon ultimatums

All my memories painted here

I see me dotted all along its edges

the parts I’ve talked laughed groaned

men who stood in stark relief against its jet silk cover

who held out a hand

So I could step safely

Over

Limestone

To land like dancer sure footed on this night

An emerging West Australian poet and writer born on Whadjuk land, Natascha Balak has a background in Literature, Theatre and making dinners out of nothing.