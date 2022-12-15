This year is the year I rediscovered my love of reading.

What I’m reading this year began with me stumbling across Fence by CS Pacat in my university library, a lighthearted graphic novel about a high school fencing team filled with a fun cast of characters. I read all four volumes available at the time in one sitting, which led to even more graphic novels and manga (Heartstopper and Death Note were some of the more notable mentions). Growing up, comics were always one of my favourite forms of literature. Some of the most fun I’ve had while reading this year came from graphic novels and manga, and so did some of the best stories I’ve read. It was a way for me to get some quick reading in throughout the week when I didn’t quite have time to sit down with a novel—these light reads were always a great pick-me-up after a long day.

However, I don’t think that was where it all began.

I like to think that what I’m reading this year actually began with Captive Prince, a novel series of three books starring two royals from rival kingdoms, also by CS Pacat. That was the book that truly kickstarted my reading habits this year. It was a copy lent to me by a friend as I helped him pack for a move. I’d heard him talk about how much he adored this book at length but it wasn’t until then when he pushed the copy into my hands and told me to hold onto it that I read it. It sat on my desk for months, a quiet reminder every time I passed by, until I picked it up one day and did not put it down. It felt like a switch had been flipped.

I fell in love, and I fell hard.

I fell for Damen and Laurent.

I fell for the way their world came to life on the page.

I fell for how they fell for each other, slowly, over the course of three books and a compilation of short stories. I was invested in their trials and tribulations, their secrets and revelations, and their defeats and victories.

Turning to the last page of Captive Prince led to Prince’s Gambit, and eventually Kings Rising. I was captivated from the beginning—through their rocky start all the way to their tender ending. Before I knew it, I had arrived at the end of the trilogy and the Summer Palace short story collection was on its way to me. Meeting CS Pacat during Melbourne Writers Festival while still riding the high of Captive Prince had also been the highlight of this year, at which point I gushed about how I got into Fence, followed closely by Captive Prince and the whiplash I experienced between those two stories. They could not be more different from one another, despite being great in their own ways. The Captive Prince trilogy was nothing short of exceptional.

With that, I fell in love with reading once again.

From there, it was a flurry of titles. All of which had one theme in common: queerness was a permanent fixture in all of their narratives. I read a wide range of genres and literary styles; I was trying to find out what genre suited me most, so I read practically anything I could get my hands on. From Heartstopper, to A Psalm for the Wild-Built and its sequel A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, to Red, White & Royal Blue, I read with a speed I hadn’t had since I was in middle school.

Most of what I’ve been reading has come from enthusiastic recommendations from friends. I adore the array of selections I’ve been given. Each came with its own seal of approval from different people, and I didn’t hesitate to give them a play by play of my reactions as I read through them. Many of the replies delighted in our shared love and excitement for the books I am reading. Little pieces of them litter each page I read. I was not only enjoying the books on my own—I was also finding out exactly what made those books so great to my friends, even if it didn’t end up becoming a personal favourite. When I came across their most cherished scenes, I could hear their joy through the texts we sent back and forth to each other.

‘I’ll try every genre once,’ I tell them.

And I do.

Heartstopper had been a joy to read, a recommendation from multiple friends. It’s a lighthearted and wholesome journey in learning to love yourself and someone else. This felt especially impactful for its target audience, and the easy representation was something I enjoyed. Its graphic novel format also made it a quick and easy read. Heartstopper is a series I wished I had read growing up, as it doesn’t focus solely on the tragedy of being queer or queer struggles, and instead depicts and celebrates queer victories and happiness.

Becky Chambers’ Monk and Robot series has become a personal favourite. I adored Dex and Mosscap and their conversations about different perspectives on life, humanity, and connections. Having the books focus mainly on Dex and Mosscap makes for many fun moments, and allows for discussions about what makes us human. I devoured this series, and my weakness for robots in fiction easily made this series one of my most loved reads this year. I initially picked up Chambers’ books after seeing someone in this column talk about her other works. Currently, The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet waits to be read in a stack, lent from a friend.

Red, White & Royal Blue was one of the titles I looked forward to reading most this year, and I was ecstatic to find that it lived up to the expectations set by friends who were eagerly waiting for me to finish Alex and Henry’s story. Witty banter, rivals turning into lovers, secret relationships—this book ticks so many boxes, and executes them beautifully. I did not expect to enjoy the political aspects of this book just as much as the romantic aspects, as was the case in the Captive Prince trilogy.

I wish I could read these titles for the first time again.

As my list of recommendations grew, I built myself a colour-coded TBR list, the first I’ve ever created. It was one that really only made sense to me. The list was expansive, and I wondered how best to tackle it. The realisation was so obvious, it was almost stupid. The local library was right there for me to use—the closest library only one tram stop away. So I familiarised myself with my local libraries and obsessively logged the titles in their collection with their designated colours in my TBR list.

Libraries opened a whole new world for me.

They became my regular haunt. I dropped by multiple libraries frequently, sometimes with no clear intention or plan about what books I would pick up. I opted to look through their shelves rather than request holds just for the experience of finding something new or unexpected. At this point, I knew my TBR list by heart. But more often than not, I let the spines do the talking. I browsed the shelves for something that would catch my eye, and that resulted in either ticking off existing titles or adding new titles to the list.

Like a hydra, was how I described my ever-growing TBR list. For every book I tick off and return, at least two new titles take its place on the list. It’s a never-ending cycle, but it was one I never minded. The three-week deadline also made for a good challenge. It was all in good fun, almost quest-like.

Even now, I race against time as I feverishly read the last books in my stack of loans, making a mental note to return them before I fly home for the holidays. It would be a nightmare otherwise. In my luggage, a smaller stack waits to be read, a mix of books gifted and lent to me.

I look over and see The Song of Achilles waiting to break my heart.

So, to answer the question that lies at the heart of this column:

What I’m reading is a friend’s recommendation.

What I’m reading is a book gifted to me.

What I’m reading is a book found by accident.

What I’m reading is something I’ve always wanted to read, but never had the chance to until now.

Ultimately, what I’m reading is something that gives me the most joy.

And I think that’s what matters most.

Sam Himawan is a Melbourne-based Indonesian writer and aspiring editor. Returning to Australia to pursue a masters in publishing and editing, they recently interned in Meanjin and are currently a member of the Voiceworks EdComm. Outside of that, they enjoy reading manga and talking about their favourite fictional characters.