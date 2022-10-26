What I’m Reading

not much!
two little kids and working in a bookshop
an abundance of books
to read
not much clear air tho
not many stretches at the desk
fall asleep the minute i get into bed
just pockets of time to think
in the shower, bike to work and back
on the toilet
washing nappies
hanging clothes
walking with a baby strapped to my chest
theres a late night once in a while
an afternoon now and then
v early morning if lucky
to think, jot down, read, daydream
not only do i write and work in fragments now
but i read in fragments
seek poetry and dense prose
to grab what i need
open up a book to any page and just go
a spark, a line, a word that can carry me into
those pockets of time
it largely happens away from the desk now—a relief
and thats how i understand poetry
body-generated
a lint that gathers up and im
delighted to find it
the poet not as cubicled worker
but as fossicker
life now is underwater, is held breath, is finding the trapped air in a submerged vessel
a pocket of poetry
my oldest kid is four
and its unequivocal
she made me a poet again
when i realised that i was a writer
about twelve years ago
the words came in fragments, scribbles, scraps, notes,
notebooks… buds of poetry
later i went to study writing, began to write prose!
to become someone critical and serious who sits down and works deftly with words and logic
unifies and makes solid vast time into pages
but
now its poetry again, fragments strung out over days and months
i wondered whether this fragmentary mode was a cop out
i think its not
my material conditions demand it
i am going with a non-flow
welcoming the subconscious, setting the table for it
my kid brings me right back to the material of language as she learns to talk, and teaches me, too
i dont teach her so much as we play
i guide her
we joke and jibber jabber
make rhyme and code
toy with logic
shes a terrorist
blows up my world, my illusions
kids take you into worlds if you let them
destroy the sanctity of the rational mind
and the primacy of a degenerate adult world
my kid, i realise, is trying to tell me something
and if im too stupid or wrapped up in the demands of the world
ill miss it
ill miss everything
so i try to listen, to play, be a prop, a guide, a kayak for her curiosity
this is good for the poet, at the least poetry i like
poets of antennae
and now im a poet again
we read two books a night before bed
we like ones that rhyme and surprise
leave a narrative suspended above it
are full of gaps, pockets, questions
im glad already that
she can fall asleep without a happy ending
our second child is newborn
time to nest, hunker down
keep things close
read friends’ books
recall my heroes
hear them again and think of foundations
situating myself again in time and space
they say you need a tradition to learn from, build on and destroy if need be
i think of
the melbourne poets, those who came before
ania walwicz my old teacher
π.O. still going strong
jas h duke long gone but not forgotten
and those delighting me today
ive just read good books by lucy van, gareth morgan, melody paloma and harry reid
im watching out for the publishing out of sick leave, cordite, rabbit, irl, giramondo, magabala, puncher and wattman…
at work a call from a customer wanting a paul auster book
the conversation slightly odd
he is very particular and i like it, its the wafflers who annoy
i find the book, he pays over the phone,
i take his name and address
ouyang yu, he says
nice to talk to you ouyang yu!
i turn to my colleague
that was ouyang yu! i just spoke to the mighty poet ouyang yu!
they did not know of him
we dont stock his books in the shop, only his translations
and though id only read a few of his poems
he lives in the antechamber to my pantheon
im building quite a queue
hes waiting for me to wave him in…
working in the bookshop these encounters are common
and so after this call i become motivated to read him anew
i buy Permanent Flag of Defeat from brunswick bound
read a few pages, put it on the stack to read
yu is circling my mind, his work coming into tighter orbit
now i have a poem in Overland
and ouyang yu has an essay in it
i read it and think its brilliant
i wonder if he read mine
we are reading at the same event soon
i will ask him
everyone i know is reading People Who Lunch
by sally olds
a fellow bookseller
and a comrade in the union movement
nothing more exciting as a book lover than reading a friend’s book that hums
and speaks to the plasm of your own experience
as a writer i read it with careful eye
a pricked ear
the writing is lucid, always in control even when ranging out across wide terrain and carrying it all
essay, memoir, theory
my friend ella went to the launch at bar flippy’s and reported back saying it was the local literary event of the year
atmosphere electric
quality readings
the line for the bar running out onto the street
this is what we want
this is what we need
this is what we live in hope of
ella has a book out too
a cookbook that’s bold
has not emerged from the sausage factory of cookbooks
but is
full of eccentricity
Ela! Ela!
has been made with care
attention paid to binding, design, paper stock
ella has taken the photos on film
and made the linocut prints
a cookbook that takes a risk
leans into its narrative of going to back to the land of her ancestors
greece
and following her curiosity to turkey
it is a very generous book
just like the food
and when it comes into the bookshop i make sure its stacked high on prominent display
tell my colleagues about it
we are the dealers
sell local books first!
buy locals books first!
in the first week Ela! Ela! sells second-most only to ottolenghi’s Test Kitchen
a franchised operation
tell me my friends
once upon a time in australia
london was our literary capital
they said aussie writers had to go to the motherland to get published
the tyranny of distance until Monkey Grip
but today so many local authors and writers tell the stories of our lives
toiling away for such a meagre payday
why read the international commodity book over and over when there is so much to learn from your very neighbours
self-publishing, making zines, small presses as well as the rest
i have stuck hundreds of book plates into yotam’s books, he allegedly signs his name onto these stickers somewhere over the ocean, air freights them, and i stick these stickers one by one onto the title page of the book, along with a ‘signed by the author’ sticker on the front cover
another two-step verification
the commodity trying to unalienate itself
before you read sally rooney, read sally olds
before you read yotam, read ella
i propose an 80/20 push
80 local
i met ella years ago in turkey through our mutual friend
scott mcculloch
whose novel Basin came out earlier this year
and for me was the most singular, aesthetically ambitious australian novel ive read in a long time
Basin smashes apart conventional expectations
of narrative, morality, resolution
it hits you with waves of intensity
that you must swallow
and months later it remains with me
a book i will re-read
ella bought me Jump Cuts for my birthday this year
its an enigma of a book written by christos tsiolkas and sasha soldatow
published just after Loaded and is out of print now
kinda strange considering christos’s stature yet when you read Jump Cuts you realise why
its a wild book, kinda veers into obscene territories
discussing pedophilia quite intellectually
Jump Cuts is potent as a raw, honest catalog of being a writer, queer friendship and post-soviet collapse politics
i think it has aged badly, but i mostly love it anyway
the book ive been trying to champion lately is
Best of Australian Poems 2021
edited by ellen van neerven and toby fitch
what a job they did collecting 100 poems from all walks of this continent, theres an extraordinary array of language here, so much to get excited by, theres radical stuff going on! no better place to start reading poetry again than this book i tell those cagey around the poetry section
my partner sophie is breastfeeding and doing lots of sitting, she keeps a book close for when theres a moment, has just finished isobel beech’s Sunbathing and found it full of depth, a book than wrenches you in the guts and makes you look anew on the world…
we dont get to read much
we share the labour of reading books
dont double up
share our reviews
she tells me about Sunbathing
i tell her about People Who Lunch
Ender Başkan is a writer, poet and bookseller. He is the winner of the Overland Judith Wright Poetry Prize 2021 and the author of the novel A Portrait of Alice as a Young Man (Vre Books 2019).