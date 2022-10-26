What I’m Reading

not much!

two little kids and working in a bookshop

an abundance of books

to read

not much clear air tho

not many stretches at the desk

fall asleep the minute i get into bed

just pockets of time to think

in the shower, bike to work and back

on the toilet

washing nappies

hanging clothes

walking with a baby strapped to my chest

theres a late night once in a while

an afternoon now and then

v early morning if lucky

to think, jot down, read, daydream

not only do i write and work in fragments now

but i read in fragments

seek poetry and dense prose

to grab what i need

open up a book to any page and just go

a spark, a line, a word that can carry me into

those pockets of time

it largely happens away from the desk now—a relief

and thats how i understand poetry

body-generated

a lint that gathers up and im

delighted to find it

the poet not as cubicled worker

but as fossicker

life now is underwater, is held breath, is finding the trapped air in a submerged vessel

a pocket of poetry

my oldest kid is four

and its unequivocal

she made me a poet again

when i realised that i was a writer

about twelve years ago

the words came in fragments, scribbles, scraps, notes,

notebooks… buds of poetry

later i went to study writing, began to write prose!

to become someone critical and serious who sits down and works deftly with words and logic

unifies and makes solid vast time into pages

but

now its poetry again, fragments strung out over days and months

i wondered whether this fragmentary mode was a cop out

i think its not

my material conditions demand it

i am going with a non-flow

welcoming the subconscious, setting the table for it

my kid brings me right back to the material of language as she learns to talk, and teaches me, too

i dont teach her so much as we play

i guide her

we joke and jibber jabber

make rhyme and code

toy with logic

shes a terrorist

blows up my world, my illusions

kids take you into worlds if you let them

destroy the sanctity of the rational mind

and the primacy of a degenerate adult world

my kid, i realise, is trying to tell me something

and if im too stupid or wrapped up in the demands of the world

ill miss it

ill miss everything

so i try to listen, to play, be a prop, a guide, a kayak for her curiosity

this is good for the poet, at the least poetry i like

poets of antennae

and now im a poet again

we read two books a night before bed

we like ones that rhyme and surprise

leave a narrative suspended above it

are full of gaps, pockets, questions

im glad already that

she can fall asleep without a happy ending

our second child is newborn

time to nest, hunker down

keep things close

read friends’ books

recall my heroes

hear them again and think of foundations

situating myself again in time and space

they say you need a tradition to learn from, build on and destroy if need be

i think of

the melbourne poets, those who came before

ania walwicz my old teacher

π.O. still going strong

jas h duke long gone but not forgotten

and those delighting me today

ive just read good books by lucy van, gareth morgan, melody paloma and harry reid

im watching out for the publishing out of sick leave, cordite, rabbit, irl, giramondo, magabala, puncher and wattman…

at work a call from a customer wanting a paul auster book

the conversation slightly odd

he is very particular and i like it, its the wafflers who annoy

i find the book, he pays over the phone,

i take his name and address

ouyang yu, he says

nice to talk to you ouyang yu!

i turn to my colleague

that was ouyang yu! i just spoke to the mighty poet ouyang yu!

they did not know of him

we dont stock his books in the shop, only his translations

and though id only read a few of his poems

he lives in the antechamber to my pantheon

im building quite a queue

hes waiting for me to wave him in…

working in the bookshop these encounters are common

and so after this call i become motivated to read him anew

i buy Permanent Flag of Defeat from brunswick bound

read a few pages, put it on the stack to read

yu is circling my mind, his work coming into tighter orbit

now i have a poem in Overland

and ouyang yu has an essay in it

i read it and think its brilliant

i wonder if he read mine

we are reading at the same event soon

i will ask him

everyone i know is reading People Who Lunch

by sally olds

a fellow bookseller

and a comrade in the union movement

nothing more exciting as a book lover than reading a friend’s book that hums

and speaks to the plasm of your own experience

as a writer i read it with careful eye

a pricked ear

the writing is lucid, always in control even when ranging out across wide terrain and carrying it all

essay, memoir, theory

my friend ella went to the launch at bar flippy’s and reported back saying it was the local literary event of the year

atmosphere electric

quality readings

the line for the bar running out onto the street

this is what we want

this is what we need

this is what we live in hope of

ella has a book out too

a cookbook that’s bold

has not emerged from the sausage factory of cookbooks

but is

full of eccentricity

Ela! Ela!

has been made with care

attention paid to binding, design, paper stock

ella has taken the photos on film

and made the linocut prints

a cookbook that takes a risk

leans into its narrative of going to back to the land of her ancestors

greece

and following her curiosity to turkey

it is a very generous book

just like the food

and when it comes into the bookshop i make sure its stacked high on prominent display

tell my colleagues about it

we are the dealers

sell local books first!

buy locals books first!

in the first week Ela! Ela! sells second-most only to ottolenghi’s Test Kitchen

a franchised operation

tell me my friends

once upon a time in australia

london was our literary capital

they said aussie writers had to go to the motherland to get published

the tyranny of distance until Monkey Grip

but today so many local authors and writers tell the stories of our lives

toiling away for such a meagre payday

why read the international commodity book over and over when there is so much to learn from your very neighbours

self-publishing, making zines, small presses as well as the rest

i have stuck hundreds of book plates into yotam’s books, he allegedly signs his name onto these stickers somewhere over the ocean, air freights them, and i stick these stickers one by one onto the title page of the book, along with a ‘signed by the author’ sticker on the front cover

another two-step verification

the commodity trying to unalienate itself

before you read sally rooney, read sally olds

before you read yotam, read ella

i propose an 80/20 push

80 local

i met ella years ago in turkey through our mutual friend

scott mcculloch

whose novel Basin came out earlier this year

and for me was the most singular, aesthetically ambitious australian novel ive read in a long time

Basin smashes apart conventional expectations

of narrative, morality, resolution

it hits you with waves of intensity

that you must swallow

and months later it remains with me

a book i will re-read

ella bought me Jump Cuts for my birthday this year

its an enigma of a book written by christos tsiolkas and sasha soldatow

published just after Loaded and is out of print now

kinda strange considering christos’s stature yet when you read Jump Cuts you realise why

its a wild book, kinda veers into obscene territories

discussing pedophilia quite intellectually

Jump Cuts is potent as a raw, honest catalog of being a writer, queer friendship and post-soviet collapse politics

i think it has aged badly, but i mostly love it anyway

the book ive been trying to champion lately is

Best of Australian Poems 2021

edited by ellen van neerven and toby fitch

what a job they did collecting 100 poems from all walks of this continent, theres an extraordinary array of language here, so much to get excited by, theres radical stuff going on! no better place to start reading poetry again than this book i tell those cagey around the poetry section

my partner sophie is breastfeeding and doing lots of sitting, she keeps a book close for when theres a moment, has just finished isobel beech’s Sunbathing and found it full of depth, a book than wrenches you in the guts and makes you look anew on the world…

we dont get to read much

we share the labour of reading books

dont double up

share our reviews

she tells me about Sunbathing

i tell her about People Who Lunch

Ender Başkan is a writer, poet and bookseller. He is the winner of the Overland Judith Wright Poetry Prize 2021 and the author of the novel A Portrait of Alice as a Young Man (Vre Books 2019).